Kim Kardashian’s Family ‘Past’ Reconciling With Kanye West After ‘Painful’ Attacks: EXCLUSIVE

There is no chance Kim Kardashian‘s family will forgive Kanye West after his recent social media outbursts attacking several family members, according to a person close to the KarJenners. “Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As fans know, Kanye took to Instagram several days last week to put several friends and former family members on blast, including his ex-wife and the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian after she stood up for Kim, his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, which he has done in the past, and even Justin Bieber, who has praised him over the years as a mentor. He also wore a controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside right-wing podcast host and political commentator, Candace Owens, at his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show. The shirt “utterly disgusted” Kim, 41, according to an EXCLUSIVE source.

“Kanye angered Kris and Kim with his public statement with Candace because Candace just trashed Kim and Kris a few weeks earlier, calling Kim a ‘prostitute’ and Kris a ‘pimp’,” HL‘s source continued. Candace, 33, insulted Kim and her famous momager, 66, in a video that was posted to her YouTube channel on Sept. 13 and promoted her Daily Wire podcast. She also agreed with the long-standing rumor that Kim and Kris released the sex tape that helped launch Kim into stardom. “He also came for Corey [Gamble], which set Kris off even more,” the source added. Kanye attacked Corey, 41, on Oct. 6 in his post that also bashed Gigi Hadid, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 25. In the post, Kanye called Corey a “non fashion industry plant”.

“By this point, there was no salvaging the relationship that he had with Kris. She is the grandmother to his children and the lack of respect was shocking to her, as well as incredibly hurtful,” the insider continued. “When Khloe tried to ration with Kanye, he then attacked her and put her on blast. It seemed that he wanted to start with her whole family because he then told the world that he had a crush on Kylie [Jenner]’s BFF Stassi. The only people that he didn’t go after in the family were Kendall [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] and that is most likely because they refuse to engage with him.”

The source noted that Kim has been “leaning” on her family, but it’s hard for them “because they have their own individual pain that he caused them.” They continued, “On one hand, they know he is the father to her kids and she has to co-parent with him. They are aware of his past struggles and are trying to be copasetic, but it is almost to the point where that is impossible.”

Meanwhile, a second insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has been uplifted by her closest friends through this tumultuous time in her life. “Kim has been saying that she could not make it through this right now without the help of her girlfriends,” they revealed. “Her family, as always, has been her rock, and she’s super grateful for their support, but she’s also so, so grateful for the way her friends have shown up for her.”

“This whole situation with Kanye has been so triggering for Kim, she feels like she’s re-living a nightmare so being able to talk it out with them and lean on them for support has been everything,” the insider continued. “She’s got group chat that’s just her very closest girlfriends and it’s going off day and night. The moment everything hit with Kanye [and the White Lives Matter Shirts] they were on it, offering to come and be with her, help with the kids, whatever she needed. They’re her cheering squad, support group, and therapy rolled into one, they totally help her cope when life gets hard.”