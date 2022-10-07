Kanye West’s Crush On Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassi Is A ‘Low Blow’ To The Kardashians (Exclusive)

Kanye West’s admission that he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou was quite the bombshell for the Kardashian family. While the “Famous” rapper defended his “White Lives Matter” shirt and slammed Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin in his most recent social media rants, it was the infatuation for his ex sister-in-law’s pal that was the “really low blow” for the KarJenners, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“Dragging Kylie’s friend Stassi into this is a really low blow but the family totally trusts Stassi, there’s not even a question of her having any sort of crush on Kanye,” the insider explained. “He’s clearly trying to be hurtful by announcing this, just as he has been with everything else.”

During many of his rants, Kanye continued the narrative that he is kept from his four kids he shares with his ex Kim Kardashian, as he once again claimed that he wasn’t allowed to know the location of their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. While the attacks, which Khloe Kardashian slammed, undoubtedly call into question Kim’s parenting, the source said the makeup mogul’s main concern is staying focused on the welfare of her children.

“It’s a very horrible time, but Kim’s doing what she can to stay strong and her main concern is shielding her kids from this and making sure that they’re good,” the source detailed. “So that’s where her energy is going right now. What he’s doing is upsetting on so many levels but she can’t let herself get dragged down. If anything, she needs to be even stronger because right now she needs to be everything for her kids.”

Meanwhile, Kim did have a strong reaction to her ex husband flaunting a “White Lives Matter” shirt. According to another source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, Kim was “utterly disgusted” Kanye was photographed in it alongside controversial commentator Candice Owens, who was also wearing one.