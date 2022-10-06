Corey Gamble Lands In LA With Beyonce & Jay-Z After Kanye Called Him Unfashionable

Corey Gamble, 41, was spotted exiting Beyonce, 41, and Jay-Z‘s private plane in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 following a social media attack from Kanye West, 45. But Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend appeared completely unphased as he was jet-setting with the music industry titans on Thursday. Corey’s travel outfit (see PHOTOS here) consisted of a monochromatic black long-sleeve and sweatpants. He accessorized his look with a shiny bucket hat, white sneakers, and a flashy watch. He also traveled in style carrying not one, but two, Louis Vuitton duffle bags.

While the talent manager hitched a ride with the “Break My Soul” singer and her husband, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Ye, was busy attacking Corey on Instagram. That day, Kanye shared a photo of the model, Vinetria, along with a caption that mentioned Gigi Hadid, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 25. “They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant,” he wrote. The “Famous” singer then went on to mention Beyonce in his Instagram post. “They don’t want to support Beyoncé They want to shame Lizzo whenever she looses weight,” Kanye added.

Ye’s most recent venting session has called-out other members of the KarJenner crew, including Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. On Oct. 5, the Yeezy designer accused the Kardashian family for allegedly keeping him away from his daughter, and Koko was quick to comment on his post. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

And while the 45-year-old got into feuds with Khloe and Corey, his ex-wife was busy with soccer mom duties. One day prior to Ye’s comments regarding Corey, Kim attended Saint West‘s soccer game. Saint, 4, is one of two sons that Kanye and Kim share. During the sports game, the SKIMS founder rocked an over-sized grey Adidas jersey (a company whose partnership with Ye is under review) and a pair of Yeezy slides.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their legal split in 2022. They share four kids together: North, 9, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, and Saint. And despite constantly making comments about Kim’s family, the TV personality said that she will always be protective of him during a March episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad [Robert Kardashian Sr.] and their relationship,” she said at the time. “So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective.” Kim has not publicly addressed Ye’s most recent attacks as of this writing.