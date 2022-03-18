Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Agrees With Kanye That They Need ‘Formal’ Custody Agreement: No More ‘Drama’

Kim was ‘okay doing a casual custody arrangement’ with Kanye until his recent public attacks against her.

Kim Kardashian has had enough of the public feud with her ex Kanye West and is ready to put it to bed once and for all. The makeup mogul knows the best way forward is to finalize a custody arrangement between the pair. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim was hoping for a “casual” agreement in co-parenting their four children — but in light of Kanye’s recent attacks against her, she’s ready to make it a “formal” one.

Kim thinks that they need to have a formal custody arrangement in place for their kids,” the source began. “For a long time, she was okay with doing the casual arrangement, but she knows that the casual arrangement isn’t going to work when he is saying that she is not playing fair and that she is not adhering to their joint custody arrangement.” A second insider echoed the sentiment, telling HollywoodLife, “Kim initially thought that the informal custody arrangement was best because it would show Kanye has access to his children whenever he wants them.”

The SKIMS founder is switching gears after enduring Kanye’s various public outbursts against her and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The “Famous rapper” recently accused Kim of splitting up with him and dating Pete for the sake of the upcoming Kardashians show on Hulu, suggesting the streaming platform “needed a new narrative.” He also claimed Kim has been keeping him from his children, to which Kim clapped back and asked him to stop creating a false narrative. Kanye even threatened violence against Pete in a disturbing video.

“Kim is done with the drama,” HollywoodLife’s first source added. “She wants it to end and she knows that the custody issue is the last chapter in the book of their marriage. She wants it to be done quick and she wants an arrangement that they both agree on.”

Kim initially filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 after almost ten years of marriage. They share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. At the beginning of March 2022, their marriage was officially terminated in court, making the stars both “legally single.”