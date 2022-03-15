Kanye West Looks Defiant After Reportedly Hiring Lawyer To Battle Over Custody Issues

Kanye West was photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA in a jacket with the hood above his head, less than one day after reports say he hired a lawyer to handle custody issues over his four kids.

Kanye West, 44, made it clear he’s not hiding out despite his recent custody issues over his four kids with Kim Kardashian. The rapper confidently walked and stood by cameras while out and about in Los Angeles in a black jacket with the hood above his head over a gray top and dark gray denim jeans. He also wore his famous black boots as he stopped to pose for a photo with a serious and alert face.

The recent outing comes less than 24 hours after he reports claim he hired lawyer Samantha Spector to help deal with the struggles he’s allegedly been having to see his four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, since splitting from Kim. The case will end up before a judge unless he and Kim reach an agreement outside of court, according to TMZ.

Kanye made headlines yesterday when he shared his frustrations about his kids’ schedules being changed last minute, resulting in him not being able to see them when he should, in an Instagram post.

“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in the post. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”

He went on to say that Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 and became “legally single” a year later, “thinks it’s funny” to “drive” him “over the edge” and that he “didn’t let them.”

“Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives,” he added.

Kanye has been sharing multiple public posts about the concern he has over seeing his kids and the way Kim has been letting their oldest daughter North be on TikTok. Kim didn’t hesitate to clap back at her ex in a response she shared to one of his Instagram posts on Monday. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.