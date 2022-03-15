See Pics

Kanye West Looks Defiant After Reportedly Hiring Lawyer To Battle Over Custody Issues

Kanye West
PhotosByDutch / SplashNews
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Kanye West Strikes A Defiant Pose As he Steps Out In Los Angeles Amid Bitter Custody Dispute. The rap megastar looked somber amid his personal woes as he was spotted outside his hotel on Monday evening. The late night outing comes amid his bitter ongoing custody dispute with ex Kim Kardashian, and his flurry of social media attacks against her new beau Pete Davidson. Ye has insisted he's standing up for his rights as a good father committed to protecting his family.
Miami Beach, FL - Kanye West leaves the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.
Miami, FL - Kanye West is treating his new GF Chaney James to some food and shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour. We caught Kanye taking a phone call while walking alongside his new beau. The rapper wore a Boston Fire Dept. hoodie and spent most of his time shopping at Balenciaga where he was seen buying up goods from his favorite designer for Jones. Kanye had similarly showered recent ex Julia Fox with pricey designer gifts as well.
Kanye West was photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA in a jacket with the hood above his head, less than one day after reports say he hired a lawyer to handle custody issues over his four kids.

Kanye West, 44, made it clear he’s not hiding out despite his recent custody issues over his four kids with Kim Kardashian. The rapper confidently walked and stood by cameras while out and about in Los Angeles in a black jacket with the hood above his head over a gray top and dark gray denim jeans. He also wore his famous black boots as he stopped to pose for a photo with a serious and alert face.

Kanye West stands in front of a camera. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews)

The recent outing comes less than 24 hours after he reports claim he hired lawyer Samantha Spector to help deal with the struggles he’s allegedly been having to see his four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, since splitting from Kim. The case will end up before a judge unless he and Kim reach an agreement outside of court, according to TMZ.

Kanye West out in Los Angeles. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews)

Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian leaves what may be a lawyer's house after the star exchanged posts with estranged husband, Kanye West over TikTok drama! The exes have been locked in a bitter exchange with Kim going on the attack after Kanye shared his grievance on social media. Kim responded by saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.

Kanye made headlines yesterday when he shared his frustrations about his kids’ schedules being changed last minute, resulting in him not being able to see them when he should, in an Instagram post.

“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in the post. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”

He went on to say that Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 and became “legally single” a year later, “thinks it’s funny” to “drive” him “over the edge” and that he “didn’t let them.”

“Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives,” he added.

Kanye has been sharing multiple public posts about the concern he has over seeing his kids and the way Kim has been letting their oldest daughter North be on TikTok. Kim didn’t hesitate to clap back at her ex in a response she shared to one of his Instagram posts on Monday. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.