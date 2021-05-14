Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West, 5, Models $240 Slides Designed By Dad Kanye: The ‘Freshest’

Saint West is dad Kanye’s mini-me! The 5-year-old showed off his cool guy style with camo pants, a Yankees hat and his Yeezy slides.

Saint West, 5, is already a style icon! Mom Kim Kardashian, 40, shared the cutest photos of her eldest son decked out in a look that looked inspired by dad Kanye West, 43. “Freshest Kid alert,” she captioned the post made on Friday, May 14. Saint rocked a pair of Yeezy’s sold-out Resin slides, worth $240, designed by Kanye for Adidas. He paired the shoes with a banana printed jacket from Kapital ($660) and a kids New York Yankees hat ($32)

The SKIMS’ founders 220 million followers were loving the swaggy ensemble! “Verified

I’m DONE DONE!” Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban commented, while Stephanie Shepard simply posted “fire.” Auntie Khloe Kardashian gushed, “I love him!!!!!!!” followed by a second post with a slew of “crown” emojis. “Obsessed with him!!!!” Simon Huck added, along with Relatively Nat & Liv star who added, “He’s too sweet!” with a heart-eye emoji. She can say that again!

Kim and Saint have such a sweet bond, which she avidly posts about on social media. The mother-son duo shared a sweet snuggle in a series of adorable pictures from Friday, May 7. Simply captioned with a rocked and blue heart emoji, Saint was so cute in the snaps as he kissed the KKW Beauty founder on the cheek. He once again rocked a Kanye inspired outfit with a sand colored t-shirt and gray sweat shorts. Kim channeled the same vibe with a loose fitting gray sweat pant, matching t-shirt from SKIMS and fresh white sneakers.

Despite her divorce drama from Kanye, Kim seems to be in good spirits as she spends plenty of time with her four children, including North, 7, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 2. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Yeezus rapper back in February after seven years of marriage. Although Kanye has been spending plenty of time at his Wyoming ranch — away from Kim and the kids in Calabasas — the two are seeking joint custody of the four kids.