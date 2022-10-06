Kim Kardashian Focuses On Mommy Duties At Saint’s Soccer Game Amid Kanye’s New Rants

Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted being a supportive mom during her son’s soccer game on Oct. 5. The soccer game of Saint West, 6, comes amid Kanye West‘s rants on Instagram throughout the last week. But the SKIMS founder is clearly not letting anything stop her from her motherly duties. For the fun outing, Kim opted for a stylish, yet casual look (see the photo HERE). She paired her oversized Adidas jersey with some cozy Yeezy slides (a shoe designed by her ex). Notably, Ye’s partnership with the athletic sportswear company is currently “under review”, per TMZ.

Saint also looked super stylish in his soccer gear, which included black shorts and a white Adidas soccer jersey. The tot wore his tresses in super cute braids as he walked side-by-side with his mom on Wednesday. That same day, the 45-year-old rapper was in the middle of a public feud with Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, regarding his kids. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ye accused the Kardashians of allegedly keeping him from seeing his daughter at her birthday party. And Khloe was not hesitant to chime in about the matter in the comments section.

The mom-of-two wrote, “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.” And in regards to the “birthday narrative” Khloe made it clear she’s over it. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” she added.

Despite Koko’s efforts, the father of Kim’s kids clapped back by screenshotting his former sister-in-law’s comment and continued to argue online. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO [West] ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS,” Kanye’s caption read.

He then accused the famous family of allegedly excluding him from Psalm’s party. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE [sic],” he wrote. “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA [West] LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.” But despite Khloe and Kanye beefing, Kim has not addressed any of his rants on her own Instagram as of this writing.