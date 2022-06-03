How Kim Kardashian Is Helping Her Kids Celebrate Kanye West’s 45th Birthday After Divorce

Kanye “Ye” West will turn 45 on June 8, and though Kim Kardashian may not be on the guest list, Ye’s soon-to-be ex-wife is making sure that he enjoys the special day, especially when it comes to spending it with their kids. “Kim isn’t involving herself in Kanye’s birthday plans this year,” a KarJenner source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but she knows that he will want to spend time with his kids and celebrate with them.”

Kim, 41, has been helping their kids – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Saint West – prepare for Ye’s birthday. “She has been taking the kids shopping to pick something out for their dad’s birthday,” the source tells HollywoodlLife. She wanted to make sure and buy a gift for their father from each of the kids because she still cares about Kanye, and that is just what mothers do. Kim believes it is important for their kids to spend his birthday with him, and she would never keep them away from their father.”

As to where the birthday festivities might take place, the source says that to Kim’s knowledge, things will happen in La. Ye “hasn’t mentioned taking the kids out of town or anything yet,” per the insider.

“Their custody arrangement is still being ironed out, and [Kim] has some vacations planned this summer that involve the kids and some that do not,” the source continues. “Regardless, Kanye and Kim are devoted parents who will always put their kids first, and they will make sure that the kids are never left without one of their parents while the other one is traveling – whether for business or pleasure.”

“Kanye has said he wants to spend his birthday with the kids, and Kim is all for it,” a second Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kim does what she can to make sure that her and Ye’s kids to have a great relationship, “so whatever he wants to do when it comes to spending time with them, she fully supports,” says the source. “Kanye will always be family, and she actually wishes they were at a place where she could throw him a great birthday party because she knows how much their kids would love that. Unfortunately, they’re not there yet when it comes to their co-parenting relationship, but Kim does dream that one day, they might reach that level.”

Recently, Kanye lamented about the custody setup with Kim on “True Love,” a song with the late rapper XXXTentacion. “Wait, when you see the kids?/I’ll see y’all tomorrow,” he raps. “Wait, when the sun set?/I see y’all tomorrow/Wait, when I pick ’em up/I feel like they borrowed/When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a bar code.”