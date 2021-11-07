5 Things

Vinetria: 5 Things About The Model, 22, Reportedly Dating Kanye West

While Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian is romancing Pete Davidson, he is reportedly dating young model Vinetria. Get to know more about her!

It seems ‘Ye has a new bae! Kanye West, 44, is reportedly romancing 22-year-old model Vinetria, a report from Page Six has claimed. It comes after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares his four kids. Although little is known about ‘Ye’s potential new relationship with the young model, here’s everything you need to know about Vinetria.

1. She was spotted court side with Kanye.

Fans were quick to notice Kanye had a beautiful brunette by his side when he appeared at a basketball game on November 7. The pair were photographed at ‘Ye’s Donda Academy for the first basketball game in Minneapolis. They sat courtside at the game, with Vinetria stunning in an all black ensemble, featuring jeans and a sweater. Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves — see the photos here.

2. A report claimed they had been linked for ‘a while’.

Page Six claimed that she had been “hooking up with” Kanye “for a while now.” The outlet also noted that she was in Miami with the rapper when he recorded the Drink Chimps podcast. The claims were seemingly corroborated by Instagram posts which placed her in Florida at the time.

3. She is a signed model.

She is signed with Public Image Management. According to the agency’s website, she is five foot nine with green eyes, and has stunned in several high-fashion photoshoots.

4. She has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services.

Although she only has a handful of photos on her Instagram page, she has several story highlights, including a short clip of young children dressed in all white performing at a Sunday Service. She captioned it simply with an angel emoji.

5. She has more than 300k Instagram followers. 

Vinetria boasts almost 400,000 followers on her Instagram page at the time of publishing. Her profile features gorgeous shots of her in high-fashion ‘fits and flawless glam.