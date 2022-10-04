Pete Davidson Fans Notice He May Have Removed Kim Kardashian Tattoo: Photos

Love hurts. Pete Davidson, 28, may be willing to laugh at himself, but he’s also ready to remove any permanent record of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, 42, on his body. The SNL alum had fans thinking he might have removed a tattoo he got in honor of his ex-girlfriend after he was spotted on the set of his new TV show Bupkis in New York City on Monday, October 3.

Pete caused a stir when he went under the needle to get “My girl is a lawyer” inked on his neck back in March of 2022. But when he was roaming around set, a bandage on her neck peeped out from the collar of his shirt. It was in the exact same place as the Kim tribute

It still remains to be seen if his other Kardashian tattoos would be getting zapped off. Pete also has the initials “KNSCP” — shorthand for Kim and her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — inked on the other side of his neck.

Also adorning his body are the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” in cursive with an infinity sign on his right shoulder. The duo’s first kiss happened during an Aladdin-inspired sketch during her Oct. 2021 SNL hosting gig.

Pete Davidson tattoo guy about to cash out and It's not up to 6 months he got Kim Kardashian and Kanye West children names on him. Lmao, simps will learn the hard way. pic.twitter.com/3YOTW2I0BT — 𝘼. 𝙄. 𝙈. 👨🏽‍🚀  (@AimThaMachine_) August 6, 2022

Some of his Kim-inspired body art will be much, much harder to remove. The reality bombshell revealed her then-beau had gotten her name branded on his chest as a sign of his devotion while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

“He was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of [like] my tattoos,'” she explained, adding “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats.” Kim said Pete told her, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just wanted it there, like a scar on me.”‘

The King Of Staten Island star may have had his heart broken, but he’s said to be in a “much better place” since the early August split. Insiders were able to EXCLUSIVELY reveal the details with HollywoodLife, saying, “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it.

“He sees that they were clearly not meant to be,” the source added. “They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.”