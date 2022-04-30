Pete Davidson Appears To Debut Tattoo For Kim Kardashian’s 4 Kids At Stand-Up Show: Photos

Eagle eyed fans noticed a new tattoo on Pete Davidson's neck that appeared to read 'KNSCP' -- seemingly an acronym for Kim Kardashian, and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

April 30, 2022 4:18PM EDT
Pete Davidson, 28, appears to have gotten another tattoo for Kim Kardashian, 41 — and this one includes her four kids! Fans noticed new ink on the Saturday Light Live cast member as he left his stand-up show on Friday, April 29 zooming in on his neck to see a tattoo reading “KNSCP.” The “K” appears to refer to his girlfriend of seven months Kim, while the other letters seem to reference her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. How sweet!

Kim was on hand to support her boyfriend at the Hollywood venue, and the pair were seen leaving the show — his first in three years for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival — together. During the set, Pete made a joke about Kim’s ex Kanye West pertaining to a past conversation the two apparently had. Kanye allegedly told Pete that he “had AIDS” and Pete joked he thought it was true because Ye “is a genius.”

He went on to compare Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to Kanye cutting off the head of an animated Pete in his “Eazy” video. The 28-year-old then said that he didn’t blame his close friend Jack Harlow for working with the Yeezy designer on music, but noted he would no longer have a relationship with Bill Burr if Pete decided to attend Sunday Service. Notably, Pete has not acknowledged the on-going drama with Kanye on SNL, which has drew plenty of controversy due to some of Ye’s inappropriate comments.

As for the tattoos, Pete has several in relation to the SKIMS founder. During a text message exchange with Kanye, Pete reveled the words “My Girl Is A Lawyer” were inked on his chest as well as Kim’s name. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kim gushed to Ellen DeGeneres in early April. “I think my favorite one, it says [pointing to her collarbone…My girl is a lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute,” she said, referencing her law studies. She also revealed the one reading Kim wasn’t actually ink, but a burned “branding.”

Earlier this month, The King Of Staten Island star was spotted bonding with Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter as they drove around in a cute pink Moke car. North appeared to be helping the comedian drive by taking charge of the steering wheel.

