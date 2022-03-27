Watch

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During The Oscars After Making Jada Pinkett-Smith Joke: Watch Video

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Finneas and Billie Eilish 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Yikes! After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being ‘G.I. Jane’ because of her bald head at the Oscars, Will Smith ran up on stage and seemingly slapped him.

Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith at the 94th annual Academy Awards on March 22, after he made a cruel joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in a potential sequel for G.I. Jane because of her bald head.

It all started when Chris came out on stage to present an award, and while he was standing in front of the audience he took a random dig at Jada and her bald head. At first, Will and Jada, who sat close to the stage, both laughed, but within a matter of seconds, Will was up on stage, walking towards Chris. And once they came face-to-face, Will seemingly slapped the comedian. As Will went to exit the stage, Chris said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Once Will got back to his seat, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth”. Chris quickly said, “I’m going to, okay?”, but most of the exchange was bleeped out of the live telecast on US television screens. The full unedited version, which aired on Australian and Japanese TVs, can be seen above.

It’s not totally clear why Will go so very upset, but Jada has been open about suffering from alopecia and she’s been vocal about her struggle with hair loss, so it’s possible he thought the joke crossed a line.

Related Gallery

Oscars Red Carpet 2022: Photos Of Academy Awards Arrivals

Zendaya 94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Kristen Stewart 94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

Will Smith seemingly slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Either way, Chris Rock carried on without making a big fuss out of the situation. And after reading the winner of his award out loud, he exited the stage. But he managed to call it the “greatest night in the history of television” before doing so.

Will Smith seemingly slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

According to a Twitter user, Will Smith was then pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during the next commercial break. They allegedly motioned for him to brush it off, as Will wiped tears from his eyes. He then sat back down with Jada, who was being comforted by Denzel.

 

 