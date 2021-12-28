Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch

The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones.

A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.

The Matrix Resurrections star laughed at the latest development in her alopecia, as she filmed herself closeup, pointing the camera right at the top of her head. “At this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, and just all of sudden one day—look at this line right here,” she said as she pointed directly at the seemingly new line in her hair. “It just showed up like that.”

Jada quipped about needing to get a closer shave on her head in the caption. “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something,” she wrote, but again she noted that she wasn’t bothered by the loss and embraced it. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends.” In the video, she also said that she wanted to be upfront about it to avoid questioning. “This is gonna be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it. So y’all not asking any questions,” she explained.

Before the video ended, the Gotham star showed that she had a few ideas to dress up the line of missing hair, including embracing the queen that she is. “Y’know mama’s gonna put some rhinestones in there. I’m gonna make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s gonna do,” Jada explained.

Jada had first debuted her shaved head back in July. The actress had that she said was inspired by her daughter, rocker Willow Smith, 21, on an episode of her show Red Table Talk. Willow had shaved her head during a livestream concert, while making a callback to her viral song “Whip My Hair.”