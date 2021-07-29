Jada Pinkett-Smith, 49, Glows While Showing Off Her Shaved Head & Fans Rave Over How ‘Flawless’ She Looks

‘Red Table Talk’ host Jada Pinkett-Smith took inspiration from her mini-me daughter Willow, and shaved her head. She showed off the look in a new selfie.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has debuted a new ‘do! After opening up about her struggles with hair loss, the Red Table Talk host revealed she took inspiration from her daughter Willow Smith and chopped it all off. The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on July 28 to share a snap of her shaved head, which showed her wearing a black turtleneck. “When you return to yourself but become a tad cross eyed in the process. Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the post.

The Office alum Mindy Kaling wrote, “This is a perfect head,” while Tamar Braxton commented, “I want to agave my head again. U look amazing.” Thousands of other fans jumped into the comments section to note how “flawless” Jada looked. She officially showed off the look for the first time two weeks prior, posing for a selfie with her mini-me daughter. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” Jada captioned the stunning pic.

As fans would know, Willow Smith also debuted her new ‘do after cutting her hair on stage. “I’m thinking about shaving my head during the ‘Whip My Hair’ performance,” she said during a behind-the-scenes segment in her Facebook Live event, Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, promoting her album of the same name. Sure enough, the 20-year-old actually went through with it! She sat down with a guitar in hand as someone gave her a pair of clippers. Though Willow said earlier in the concert that “Whip My Hair” is her “favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing,” this shaving off her hair signifies how she left her past self – and the 2010 hit – behind her.

“This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head,” Willow later added during the concert. “I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.” During the concert, Willow explained how she struggled to come to terms with “Whip My Hair,” a viral song she released when she was only nine-years-old. “So, when I made ‘Whip My Hair,’ I didn’t really know that it was an important thing because I was just expressing my joy, and I was just expressing myself,” she said in another segment. “Young Willow was just so fearless. She was just like, ‘I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it; however, it needs to be done. And if you don’t like it, then I’m sorry.’ “