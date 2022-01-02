See Pic

Pete Davidson Goes Shirtless In Miami Amid Kim Kardashian Romance & Tattoo Removal Process

NBC
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson look striking as they step out for concert in Brooklyn. 12 Jul 2018 Pictured: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: PC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA251293_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Pete Davidson soaked up the sun in Miami just before his NYE special with Miley Cyrus. The comedian’s notorious tattoo collection was looking noticeably fainter.

Pete Davidson ditched his shirt during rehearsals for his NYE special. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted at Miami’s iconic South Beach to soak up the sun (and get some work in) on Dec. 30, a day before the broadcast with Miley Cyrus, 29, and amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, 41. Pete rocked a pair of black trunks from streetwear brand Fear of God along with a white-and-pink trucker hat that read, “I [heart] fantasy.” He showed off a white manicure as he held an iPhone in his hand, finishing his ensemble with black sunglasses and a silver watch.

Pete Davidson is seen shirtless in Miami on Dec. 30. (NBC)

Notably, Kim was not in Miami for the show — however, her ex Kanye West was! The 44-year-old took model Julia Fox on a romantic candlelit date at hotspot Carbone Miami on Jan. 1 per photos published with TMZ. The rapper was also spotted partying in the southern Florida city in recent days with other people. Notably, Kim did spend time with Pete around Christmas at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they were seen canoodling at the Polo Lounge.

Pete was at rehearsals for his NYE special. (NBC)

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson: Photos Of The 'SNL' Star

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson arrives at the Beverly Hills Hotel driving Kim Kardashian's customized Rolls Royce after shopping for A Nightmare on Elm Street costume in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pete Davidson throws a peace sign while arrives at the NBC studios for his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City Pictured: Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5279535 091221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021

His massive tattoo collection was looking noticeably lighter (and smaller) several months into his tattoo removal process — in particular, the colored parts of the tattoos appeared to be gone. Pete has talked about removing his tattoos several times in recent months, confessing he is even lasering off the matching ink he had with close friend Miley: the pair got the phrase “We Babies” inked back in 2017 after appearing in an SNL sketch together as rapping toddlers. The idea for the tattoo came up, the two revealed to Jimmy Fallon, after Larry David inquired what they were up to dressed up in oversized diapers (they replied, “We Babies”).

Back in May, he also addressed removing his tattoos to Seth Meyers. “I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like the movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap,” Pete, who has appeared in movies like The King Of Staten Island and Suicide Squad, joked, before explaining the arduous process behind covering them. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” Pete said.

“Burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you,” he also said. “Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox — which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it — and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’ It’s really embarrassing. Are we keeping the owl that licks the Tootsie Pop?” he hilariously said, joking that he’s “old” because being 27 is like being “40” in “Hollywood.”