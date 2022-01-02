Pete Davidson Goes Shirtless In Miami Amid Kim Kardashian Romance & Tattoo Removal Process

Pete Davidson soaked up the sun in Miami just before his NYE special with Miley Cyrus. The comedian’s notorious tattoo collection was looking noticeably fainter.

Pete Davidson ditched his shirt during rehearsals for his NYE special. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted at Miami’s iconic South Beach to soak up the sun (and get some work in) on Dec. 30, a day before the broadcast with Miley Cyrus, 29, and amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, 41. Pete rocked a pair of black trunks from streetwear brand Fear of God along with a white-and-pink trucker hat that read, “I [heart] fantasy.” He showed off a white manicure as he held an iPhone in his hand, finishing his ensemble with black sunglasses and a silver watch.

Notably, Kim was not in Miami for the show — however, her ex Kanye West was! The 44-year-old took model Julia Fox on a romantic candlelit date at hotspot Carbone Miami on Jan. 1 per photos published with TMZ. The rapper was also spotted partying in the southern Florida city in recent days with other people. Notably, Kim did spend time with Pete around Christmas at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they were seen canoodling at the Polo Lounge.

His massive tattoo collection was looking noticeably lighter (and smaller) several months into his tattoo removal process — in particular, the colored parts of the tattoos appeared to be gone. Pete has talked about removing his tattoos several times in recent months, confessing he is even lasering off the matching ink he had with close friend Miley: the pair got the phrase “We Babies” inked back in 2017 after appearing in an SNL sketch together as rapping toddlers. The idea for the tattoo came up, the two revealed to Jimmy Fallon, after Larry David inquired what they were up to dressed up in oversized diapers (they replied, “We Babies”).

Back in May, he also addressed removing his tattoos to Seth Meyers. “I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like the movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap,” Pete, who has appeared in movies like The King Of Staten Island and Suicide Squad, joked, before explaining the arduous process behind covering them. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” Pete said.

“Burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you,” he also said. “Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox — which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it — and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’ It’s really embarrassing. Are we keeping the owl that licks the Tootsie Pop?” he hilariously said, joking that he’s “old” because being 27 is like being “40” in “Hollywood.”