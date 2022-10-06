Kanye West Says He Has A ‘Crush’ On Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie & ‘The Whole World Knows It’

Kanye “Ye” West has now brought his former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, both 25, into his ongoing Instagram drama. On Oct. 6, the 45-year-old rapper made an unprompted confession that he’s into Stassie in the caption of a photo (seen here) he shared of Kylie getting ready for the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show. “YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS BUT VICTORIA IS DOPE TOO,” he wrote. “I JUST FEEL DOPE PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE HELD BACK BY FEAR OF LOOSING ANYTHING.” He also admitted he got this woman named Victoria into the Balenciaga show alongside Stassie and a person named Carter.

Kylie nor Stassie has responded to Kanye’s confession as of this writing. The post came after both Kylie and Khloe Kardashian supported Kanye from the front row at his fashion week debut over the weekend, where he surprised fans by strutting down the runway in the Balenciaga show. His oldest daughter, 9-year-old North, was also there and appeared on Khloe’s Instagram Story amid the mini family reunion.

Kanye’s Instagram post is just one of many that have turned heads over the last few days, including one in which the “Mercy” hitmaker claimed Adidas “raped and stole” his designs and another in which he shared his disdain for Joshua Kushner, the husband of model Karlie Kloss, while celebrating Ivanka Trump. He also turned heads when he wore a black shirt that read “White Lives Matter” at his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 3. Right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore a matching shirt in opposite colors.

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Fans and celebrities alike took to the internet to show their disapproval. Furthermore, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was “utterly disgusted” by the fashion statement. Did Kanye care? Of course not. On Oct. 4, he took to his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to the backlash he received. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he said. He then insulted Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had also condemned his shirt as “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous”, over her recent Fashion Week choices. That same day, Kanye said he and Gabriella met and spoke about their different point of view over dinner.

Then, on Oct. 5, he doubled down on his choice to wear the controversial shirt. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter…” he captioned a snapshot of the black “White Lives Matter” shirt. “THEY DO.”

Kanye’s actions have also gotten the attention of Gigi Hadid, 27, and Khloe, 38. On Oct. 4, Gigi slammed the father of four for dissing Gabriella under one of his recent Instagram posts. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” she began in the comment. “If there’s actually a point to any of your s—t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?” She concluded, “You’re a bully and a joke.”

Meanwhile, Khloe stepped in after Kanye responded to the backlash from Gigi and others by bringing up family issues. “Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for The Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote in another Instagram post, as seen below.

Khloe, in return, begged Kanye to stop airing out the family issues online, and also accused him of lying about his anecdote that he is constantly kept away from his kids. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she pleaded.

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays,” she continued. “I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Sadly, Khloe’s attempts to reason with the Yeezy designer fell on deaf ears, and Kanye called her a “liar” and then accused her and her sisters of kidnapping his third child, Chicago, on her birthday to keep her away from him. “THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS,” he argued.