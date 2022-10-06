Kim Kardashian Wanted To Attend Emmys With ‘Thoughtful’ Pete Davidson Before Split

Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the reality star had dreams of attending the Emmy Awards with her beau. The subject came up during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, when Kim found out that Saturday Night Live had put up her episode for Emmy nomination consideration. Kim freaked out over the prospect of potentially winning an Emmy, and gushed about being able to attend the show if she actually was nominated. “And then I can go to the Emmys with Pete!” she realized.

Kim did not end up getting the nomination, although her episode was up for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Competition Series. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete wound up breaking up two months before the Emmys anyway. Pete did attend the show, but he skipped the red carpet, only appearing briefly onstage to present an award.

The Kardashians episode was filmed back in February during Kim’s trip to Milan for Fashion Week. While in town, she went shopping and bought some presents for her man. “Pete has the best heart,” Kim raved. “I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls, and he does, but he’s just, like the sweetest, most thoughtful person. I’m here in Milan just thinking about him, so I wanted to get a thoughtful little gift for him.”

Kim and Pete started dating after her SNL episode in Oct. 2021 and were together for nine months before their July 2022 breakup. Things got serious between the two during their relationship, with Pete even meeting Kim’s four kids. They also attended the Met Gala together in a very public, high-profile appearance in May.

Aside from Kim, Pete has publicly dated women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and more. Kim has made it clear that she is not focused on dating following her split from the comedian, but Pete has stayed tight-lipped about the breakup. The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.