Kim Kardashian Wanted To Attend Emmys With ‘Thoughtful’ Pete Davidson Before Split

More than six months before the 2022 Emmy Awards, Kim Kardashian gushed about potentially attending the event with then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

By:
October 6, 2022 8:48AM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in HollywoodPictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Kim Kardashian and comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson look smitten as they cozy up together for a day out in London.Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shopping in Mayfair. 31 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863687_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Lamkey Rod/CNP/ABACA/Shutterstock

Before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the reality star had dreams of attending the Emmy Awards with her beau. The subject came up during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, when Kim found out that Saturday Night Live had put up her episode for Emmy nomination consideration. Kim freaked out over the prospect of potentially winning an Emmy, and gushed about being able to attend the show if she actually was nominated. “And then I can go to the Emmys with Pete!” she realized.

Kim did not end up getting the nomination, although her episode was up for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Competition Series. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete wound up breaking up two months before the Emmys anyway. Pete did attend the show, but he skipped the red carpet, only appearing briefly onstage to present an award.

kim kardashian pete davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner. (Lamkey Rod/CNP/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The Kardashians episode was filmed back in February during Kim’s trip to Milan for Fashion Week. While in town, she went shopping and bought some presents for her man. “Pete has the best heart,” Kim raved. “I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls, and he does, but he’s just, like the sweetest, most thoughtful person. I’m here in Milan just thinking about him, so I wanted to get a thoughtful little gift for him.”

pete davidson
Pete Davidson at the Emmys. (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim and Pete started dating after her SNL episode in Oct. 2021 and were together for nine months before their July 2022 breakup. Things got serious between the two during their relationship, with Pete even meeting Kim’s four kids. They also attended the Met Gala together in a very public, high-profile appearance in May.

Aside from Kim, Pete has publicly dated women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and more. Kim has made it clear that she is not focused on dating following her split from the comedian, but Pete has stayed tight-lipped about the breakup. The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.

More From Our Partners

ad