Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Ready To Date & Where She Thinks She’ll Find Her Next BF

Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up about the future of her love life on the Sept. 14 episode of The Late Late Show. The newly-single reality star told host James Corden that she’s not ready to jump into the dating pool just yet, after her split from Pete Davidson, 28. “I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” the mom of four explained.

After being married to rapper Kanye West, 45, for almost seven years, and then dating a famous comedian, Kim admitted that she wants her next partner to come from a profession outside of the entertainment industry. “I think my next route…I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly it’s not working whatever I’m doing,” she said with a laugh.

“Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor,” Kim added. “A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist, Doctor, Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.” Since Kim is studying to become a lawyer, it’s totally possible that she’ll meet a handsome businessman that she falls in love with!

Kim and Pete ended their nine month relationship at the beginning of August. They started dating after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye. After several months together, the SKIMS founder even introduced Pete to her four kids, and he got multiple tattoos in her honor. He even branded Kim’s name into his chest to pay a very permanent tribute to her.

A few days following Pete and Kim’s split, a source close to Kim gave HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE details on the breakup. The insider said that although there was a “huge attraction” and “strong connection” between the two stars, there were “a lot of things stacked against them,” including their busy schedules. Age played a factor as well, as the source added, “Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable.”