Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Emmys Appearance & Fans Think He’s Dressed Like Kanye West

Of the many surprises at the Emmy Awards, one of the biggest was Pete Davidson appearing to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other than the comedian popping in to announce the winner (which was Ted Lasso), fans had some strong opinions on the outfit that Pete, 28, wore to the show on Monday, September 12. They noticed that he was dressed very similarly to his most recent ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

As Pete arrived onstage, he sported a black, minimalistic outfit, with a long-sleeved, collared shirt, and matching sweatpants. Aside from the matching top and pants, he also rocked a pair of white sneakers and white-rimmed sunglasses. The slick, singularly colored outfit did look very similar to something that Kanye, 45, would wear or even design.

Not Pete Davidson dressed up like Kanye at the Emmy’s 💀 — Squiddy Sen (@CapitalMichael) September 13, 2022

Fans definitely thought that The King of Staten Island star looked like he raided Yeezy’s closet. “Not Pete Davidson dressed up like Kanye at the Emmy’s,” one person wrote. “Pete looking like Kanye sent him an outfit from Ye’s clothing line,” one fan tweeted. Another viewer asked why the comedian was “cosplaying” as The Life Of Pablo rapper.

As Pete presented the award, he made reference to the fact that he left SNL, with a shoutout to the show’s host and longstanding SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. “This is just like SNL, because Kenan’s doing all the work, and I’m refusing to say what the writers want,” he said. Pete had announced his exit from the classic sketch comedy show in May.

Despite dressing in a similar style, Pete and Kanye notably clashed when the comic started dating Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye took to social media to make a series of attacks directed at both Pete and his ex-wife. Even after they split, Kanye continued to lash out at Kim. A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete felt “awful” for Kim amid the social media attacks, even after they split. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the insider said.