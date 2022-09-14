Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit

Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.

“However, Kim seriously hopes it had nothing to do with him because she’s had enough drama over this whole thing,” they continued. “She knows Kanye doesn’t deserve for Pete to just sit back and take the attacks, but she is hoping he is taking the high road and isn’t being petty over the whole thing. She doesn’t have time for the messiness and as much as she understands where Pete is coming from, Kim feels it really isn’t worth it. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he can just let it go from here.”

Pete appeared on stage at TV’s biggest night to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series — an honor that ironically went to fellow embattled ex Jason Sudeikis and his comedy Ted Lasso. It’s hard not to imagine that Pete was in fact calling out Kanye, who has tormented the SNL alum via Instagram for months.

He was wearing an outfit, pants, and top, that looked nearly identical to one that Kanye wore to a Met Gala appearance. Kim and Kanye went their separate ways back in February 2021. The SKIMS founder then took up with the King of Staten Island star, dating him for nine months from October of 2021 until their split in early August.

As Kim and Kanye’s split escalated, a separate source told that the rapper was struggling. “Kanye is not doing well,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine in February 2021. “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”