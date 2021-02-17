Kanye West Is ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Split From Kim Kardashian: He’s ‘Very Sad’ — Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appear to be headed for a divorce and according to a new report he’s not handling the split well.

Kanye West is reportedly “struggling” as divorce rumors continue to swirl around him and wife Kim Kardashian. According to a new report in the latest issue of PEOPLE Magazine the rapper is “very sad” that the marriage is coming to an end.

“Kanye is not doing well,” a source told the news outlet. “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.” Although no divorce papers have been filed multiple sources have confirmed to HollywoodLife that the couple has split. And, according to PEOPLE’s source, there’s almost no chance that they will get back together. “There is very little hope of reconciliation,” the source told the magazine. “It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”

Kim and Kanye share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. “Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” the source shared with PEOPLE. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn’t been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it. Kim doesn’t want to hurt him,” the source continued. “She just knows she can’t be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands.” Daddy daughter time ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OsShkhHrlH — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

As HollywoodLife previously reported Kanye is currently living in Wyoming and hasn’t fought to save the marriage. “He knows it’s inevitable and now, it’s just a matter of when it’s all happening,” a source close to Kanye previously revealed. “He hasn’t really fought for her and hasn’t been around the kids or the Kardashian family. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone and it’s just sad for the entire family.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kanye’s rep for comment, but did not hear back. So far Kim and Kanye have remained silent on the reports that they are planning to divorce.