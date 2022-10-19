Khloe Kardashian Playfully Calls Sister Kim A ‘B****’ After They Rock The Same Bodysuit: ‘I Didn’t Look Like This’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, playfully called out her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, after she shared photos of herself wearing a SKIMS bodysuit that her younger sister wore first. The reality star commented on an Instagram post, in which Kim rocked the dark gray Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit, and jokingly called her a “b*tch” after also complimenting her. “Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha,” she wrote in one comment before later adding, “You’re a b*tch.”

The figure-flattering outfit was paired with matching heeled boots in Kim’s photos. Khloe, who shared her Instagram post on Oct. 18, had hers paired with white heeled boots. Both beauties let their long blonde hair down in the snapshots and gave confident and sexy facial expressions to the camera.

Like Kim’s post, Khloe’s post received a lot of compliments. “You look so good Khloe!” one follower exclaimed. “Incredible beauty,” a second shared while a third wrote, “I love it!” Many more shared heart emojis to signify their love of the photos.

Before Khloe shared her catsuit photos and teased Kim, she made headlines for revealing she had a tumor removed from her face after going through a skin cancer scare. She posted close-up photos of her face with bandages on it and added a caption that explained the situation, in a post on Oct. 11. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she wrote. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

She went on to explain she had a second biopsy and was told she had a growth that was “incredibly rare” for her age and needed it removed immediately. Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fischer is the one who did the job and Khloe praised him as she expressed gratitude and said he was able to get “everything.” She also revealed she’s now she’s in the healing process and wants to advise others to be careful. “I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” she added.