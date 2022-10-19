Khloe Kardashian Slays In Skintight, Low-Cut Gray Bodysuit In Sexy New Photos

Khloe Kardashian is always rocking some sort of skintight one-piece and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her toned figure in a tight gray bodysuit that was extremely low-cut on the sides, revealing major sideboob.

Khloe wore the sleeveless Skims Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit in Steel Blue and the onesie hugged her frame perfectly. While the front featured a high neck, the sides were cut out and she accessorized with a large diamond chain choker necklace and a pair of slouchy, heeled iridescent Yeezy Season 5 Reflective Boots. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a dark smokey eye and a matte nude lip tied her look together.

Khloe has been rocking a ton of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she rocked the same exact bodysuit earlier in the month, but this time in black. She styled the tight catsuit with a pair of black leather Balenciaga All Time Leather Over the Knee Boots.

Another one of our favorite looks from Khloe was her dark gray Balenciaga Sporty B Oversized Tracksuit Jacket that she styled with tight, metallic black Balenciaga High-Waisted Stretch Pants Leggings. A pair of extremely oversized Balenciaga Fall 2021 Haute Couture Sunglasses, a black Balenciaga Hourglass Small Bag Box, and H3Ll No Earrings completed her outfit.

If there’s one thing for sure about Khloe, it is that she loves to wear anything that is skintight, and when she isn’t wearing leggings or oesies, she’s wearing mini dresses. One of her best recent looks was her black long-sleeve Balenciaga Ruched Mini Dress that she styled with a Balenciaga Hourglass Mini Bag, black Balenciaga Stretch Gloves, and bedazzled rhinestone Saint Laurent Niki Boots.