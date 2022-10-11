Khloe Kardashian Reveals Skin Cancer Scare After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face: Photos

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram stories with an important PSA about skin cancer awareness!

October 11, 2022
Setting the record straight! Khloe Kardashian, 38, blasted out an important health message to her 276 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 11 — and explained that bandage on her face as having to do with a skin cancer scare. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the Kardashians beauty captioned a collage of bandage-faced photos via IG stories. She then posted a close up pic of her face with a small bump on her cheek. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Alongside another pic of her face and the bump, Khloe continued the story of her skin cancer scare. After an examination and a second biopsy, Khloe revealed, she was told the growth was “incredibly rare” for her age, and a few days later she was told she needed an “immediate” surgery to remove the tumor. Khloe explained that she called on Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fischer, who she was confident would take “incredible care of [her] face.”

She then shared a gorgeous selfie with the bandage, writing that she is “grateful” that Dr. Fischer was able to “get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are on to the healing process. So here we are,” she continued the IG story, in part. In the next segment, Khloe shared a video of herself rocking fierce sunglasses with the face bandage and a black trench coat, as Right Said Fred‘s “I’m Too Sexy” played. “I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she wrote alongside double heart emojis.

Khloe completed her story by saying “PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.” The Good American maven related that at 19, she had a melanoma on her back removed and now “religiously” wears sunscreen. “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” she wrote. The mother of two admitted that she had been “lucky” and is “forever thankful and grateful” to have caught it early.

