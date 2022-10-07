Khloe Kardashian Models Backless SKIMS Bodysuit After Kanye Slammed The Brand As ‘Overly Sexualized’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is not letting anyone’s criticism stop her from looking her best! The Kardashians star stunned in a skin-tight black SKIMS bodysuit on her Instagram on Oct. 7, following Kanye West‘s comments on the company’s imagery. Koko rocked the sexy backless ensemble with a pair of ultra-high boots that covered her entire legs. She captioned the photo with a series of emojis including black hearts, a ninja, a cat, a moon, and a bomb. Khloe’s long blonde tresses also draped down her body in loose beach curls.

The beautiful photo comes just one day after Kim Kardashian‘s ex, Ye, came after Kim’s shapewear line during an interview with Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. That Thursday night, the “Famous” singer told Tucker that he was not fond of SKIMS’ branding. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery or SKIMS,” Kanye, 45, said. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.'”

He also revealed that Joshua Kushner, 37, who is married to Kim’s friend Karlie Kloss, 30, allegedly owns ten percent of SKIMS, the company that Kanye developed with Kim. Notably, Ye said that he only has five percent. “Regardless of them putting that money in, for me to have been an owner in it and not known…”, he added before going on a tangent about how he helped “establish” Kim. “I had to use my relationships in fashion in order to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, ‘I’m down to wear Kim’s line.'” More so, the father-of-four went on to share that SKIMS is “based on a lot of the Yeezy ideas”, the fashion company he launched in 2009.

Kanye’s remarks on the 41-year-old’s brand, come just one day after he got into an online feud with Khloe on Instagram. When Kanye accused the Kardashian family of allegedly keeping from his daughter, Khloe’s quicky commented in defense of her sister. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote on his post. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

The Grammy-winner then screenshotted Khloe’s comment and continued to argue with her. In his caption he called her and Kim’s family “liars” and accused them of allegedly kidnapping his daughter, Chicago West, 4. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE,” Kanye wrote. Kim and Khloe have not publicly addressed his latest comments on SKIMS as of this writing.