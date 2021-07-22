See Pics

Kim Kardashian Is Perfection As She Models SKIMS’ Summer Ready Mesh Leggings & Fitted Tops — Photos

kim kardashian
TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on an eye popping display in a strapless top and leather pants while out to dinner. Kim was seen turning heads as she arrived at Carbone with actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck. After dinner the group hit up Zero Bond on Thursday night. Shot on 07/15/21. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian modeled new pieces from her shapewear brand’s new Summer Mesh collection. See the looks.

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her new SKIMS summer collection from her extremely minimalist bathroom on Instagram on Thursday, July 22. The businesswoman, 40, modeled a few items from the newly-launched Summer Mesh collection, including a semi-sheer bodysuit, thong bikini, and t-shirts ideal for the warmer days ahead.

Kim called the collection “super comfy” and said the items were ideal for everyday wear. Swipe through the IG post above to see the TV personality model the new looks in her sparse, minimalist space.

The Summer Mesh collection officially dropped yesterday and features sizes between XXS and 4X. With a selection of plain sheer pastel purple and white colors, the collection also features fun swirl patterns in raspberry and dusty blue.

The drop comes after Kim reportedly reunited with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West for a family vacation with kids North8, Saint5, Chicago3, and Psalm2, last weekend. Page Six reported that Kim and co. flew to San Francisco and spent some time at a museum. “They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source told the outlet.

The couple filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. TMZ initially reported that the split was “amicable” and that Kim had requested joint custody of the children. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the two simply drifted apart. “She feels she gave Kanye many opportunities to work on the marriage and they ultimately grew apart,” the source told HL.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian In Plunging Outfits -- Photos

Kim Kardashian West 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Vintage
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019

“She will always love him and he will always love her and they don’t just say that, they mean that, but the marriage wasn’t working for Kim,’ the source continued. “She didn’t want a divorce but felt she had no choice. She’s in a much different head space than she was when she filed.”

With the filing in the rearview, Kim has been busy with her shapewear brand. The mogul announced last month that SKIMS would provide Team USA athletes with undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Citing the significance of stepparent Caitlyn Jenner‘s former run as an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, Kim wrote, “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”