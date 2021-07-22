Kim Kardashian Is Perfection As She Models SKIMS’ Summer Ready Mesh Leggings & Fitted Tops — Photos

Kim Kardashian modeled new pieces from her shapewear brand’s new Summer Mesh collection. See the looks.



Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her new SKIMS summer collection from her extremely minimalist bathroom on Instagram on Thursday, July 22. The businesswoman, 40, modeled a few items from the newly-launched Summer Mesh collection, including a semi-sheer bodysuit, thong bikini, and t-shirts ideal for the warmer days ahead.

Kim called the collection “super comfy” and said the items were ideal for everyday wear. Swipe through the IG post above to see the TV personality model the new looks in her sparse, minimalist space.

The Summer Mesh collection officially dropped yesterday and features sizes between XXS and 4X. With a selection of plain sheer pastel purple and white colors, the collection also features fun swirl patterns in raspberry and dusty blue.

The drop comes after Kim reportedly reunited with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West for a family vacation with kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, last weekend. Page Six reported that Kim and co. flew to San Francisco and spent some time at a museum. “They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source told the outlet.

The couple filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. TMZ initially reported that the split was “amicable” and that Kim had requested joint custody of the children. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the two simply drifted apart. “She feels she gave Kanye many opportunities to work on the marriage and they ultimately grew apart,” the source told HL.

“She will always love him and he will always love her and they don’t just say that, they mean that, but the marriage wasn’t working for Kim,’ the source continued. “She didn’t want a divorce but felt she had no choice. She’s in a much different head space than she was when she filed.”

With the filing in the rearview, Kim has been busy with her shapewear brand. The mogul announced last month that SKIMS would provide Team USA athletes with undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Citing the significance of stepparent Caitlyn Jenner‘s former run as an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, Kim wrote, “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”