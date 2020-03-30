Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like Mom Kris With Bangs & Turquoise Eyeliner In College Throwback Pic

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new throwback photo from her college years that led to her asking herself ‘many questions’ and in it, she looked identical to her mom Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, 39, could have passed for her mom Kris Jenner, 64, in her latest throwback pic! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the photo to Instagram on Mar. 30 and admitted she didn’t know what she was thinking with her hairstyle or makeup back then. In the photo, she can be seen posing with her friend while showing off side swept bangs, similar to Kris’ signature front hairstyle, and turquoise eyeliner. “Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?” she captioned the snapshot.

Fans were quick to respond and many of them pointed out how much she looked like her gorgeous mom. “Kris Jenner???” one joked while another agreed with the sentiment by writing, “Lolol, I straight up through that was a tbt of Kris Jenner.” “I thought this was a young kris lol,” a third also agreed and others called her “beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has looked like her mom in pics. The mother-of-four has reminded us of Kris on numerous occasions, including in Aug. 2018 when a pic of Kris surfaced that caused many to do a double take. In the pic, the manager posed before her appearance on The Late Late Show and gave off eerily similar features to her daughter.

Kim’s not the only one to look her stylish mom though. Many of her other sisters, including Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, have been known to have a picture or two of themselves that resembles her and who could forget the time Khloe actually dressed up like Kris in a recent promotional video for KUWTK? The third-born KarJenner read a mock story of “Kardashian Jenner Tales” while in disguise as her mom in the clip and it once again proved just how strong Kris’ genes are in the family!