Kim Kardashian’s Sisters & Friends Call Her ‘Brave’ & ‘Resilient’ In Birthday Tributes: See Posts

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian, 42! As the TV personality, SKIMS founder, and fashion icon turns another year older, many of her closest pals have taken to Instagram to wish her the best, including her famous family. One of the first posts from her family to go up was a throwback home video that momma Kris Jenner, 66, shared on her Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything,” the momager captioned the post.

“You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out,” Kris continued. She also went on to praise Kim for always making sure her loved ones are “taken care of” and telling her daughter that she loves her very much. And Kris was not the only Kardashian to salute Kim’s strength, as her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, also wrote a similar sentiment with her own throwback photos. “Happy birthday Keeks! My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience,” the mom-of-two captioned the post.

“So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person,” Khloe went on. Her adorable post included a childhood photo of Koko and Keeks posing for the camera in a car while Khloe sat in her car seat. Other photos showed the two siblings from their youth to their more recent days. Khloe even shared an iconic clip of the two fighting in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The youngest KarJenner sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, also wished Kim a happy birthday via her Kylie Cosmetics account. “happy birthday @kimkardashian,” the caption read along with a heart and birthday cake emoji. The carousel of photos included some cute selfies of the makeup maven and her big sis along with some professional photos from their collaborations over the years.

Of course, Kim’s family were not the only ones to create birthday tributes for her on Friday. Her longtime pal, La La Anthony, shared a sexy snapshot of herself and Kim sunbathing in matching bikinis. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMBERLY!! Im so grateful to have you in my life…you have a heart of gold…you help anyone you can, you are beautiful inside and out and you go hard for the people you love! Love you so much Cheers to another year of laughter, love, and adventures! My ride or die. My bestie. I got your back ALWAYS!! 14 years of friendship and a lifetime to go HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMMIE,” she captioned the post.

Other notable birthday wishes came from fashion icon Donatella Versace, who posted a photo of Kim in a shimmering gold gown. “Happy Birthday @kimkardashian!! You’re always a goddess in Versace!,” she wrote to Kim. Tracy Romulus, family makeup artist Ariel, Kim’s preschool bestie Zoe Winkler Reinis, Victoria Beckham, model Emily Ratajkowski, and more also chimed in to celebrate the mom-of-four on her big day. Kim has yet to post her own birthday content on her main feed as of this writing.