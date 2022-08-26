Kim Kardashian Slays Insanely Sexy Silver Swimsuit As She Leans Against Custom Maybach

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 41, looked absolutely stunning on Instagram on August 25, as she posed in a revealing metallic swimsuit. In the luxurious nighttime photoshoot, Kim posed by leaning up against her “Ghost Grey” custom Maybach. The futuristically styled photos were taken by Kim’s latest favorite photographer, @indiana420bitch, who Kim tagged on the post.

For the shoot, the mom-of-four rocked a revealing cutout swimsuit similar to her SKIMS Monokini, which retails on her website for $108. She also wore her long platinum blonde hair straight down, letting it drape over her famous curves. Kim chose to accessorize her look with sexy lace-up stilettos that went all the way up to her thighs! And of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian photoshoot without some oversized sunglasses covering nearly half her face.

Her carousel of photos also perfectly achieved the new “Alien Barbie” aesthetic that Kim told Vogue she has adopted. While she posed with her $400,000 car, according to Page Six, Kim also rocked long nude acrylic nails – a stark contrast from her usual short clean manicures. And the custom Maybach she posed with is actually her favorite! She told the outlet back in February that the rare vehicle is her “baby.”

“I’ve always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different,” the Kardashians star told Vogue during the video interview. She also revealed that since her house is grey, she opted for that same color so that her fancy cars could match her home. Now that is definitely billionaire status right there!

Her sexy swimsuit photos come just three weeks after her breakup with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28. Their split was confirmed to HollywoodLife by a source close to the TV personality on August 5. They also told us that one reason for the split was that they had “a lot of things stacked against them,” even though they had a “huge attraction” and “strong connection.”

Shortly after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the pair were spotted at an amusement park together. It was only a matter of time until the whirlwind romance officially commenced and was heavily documented in the media. On May 2, the duo was spotted on the red carpet at the Met Gala, as Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from 1962. And just three months later, they called it quits. Despite the recent breakup, it is clear that single looks very good on Kim!