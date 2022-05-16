Kim Kardashian Slays In Plunging Nude Bikini & More For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Cover: Photos

Kim Kardashian just landed the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swim' & she looked sexier than ever in a plunging nude bikini, a leather bikini & more sexy swimsuits.

By:
May 16, 2022 1:27PM EDT
kim kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Greg Swales

Another day, another cover for Kim Kardashian who just graced Sports Illustrated Swim. The 41-year-old is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit, so it’s no surprise that she landed this prestigious gig. On the cover, Kim showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked incredibly sexy in this nude SKIMS bikini for the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swim.’ (Greg Swales)

In another photo, Kim rocked a black leather triangle SKIMS bikini with a pair of leather Balenciaga pants while getting on a motorcycle. Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of SKIMS swimsuits including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a TRIANGL bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.

When it comes to Kim, there’s one thing for sure – she is not shy about showing off her amazing body, so it’s only right that they chose her for this issue. Whether she’s flaunting her body in a bikini on social media or posing in her lingerie brand, SKIMS, she is always bringing the heat. While we get to see Kim in swimsuits often, her SI cover definitely takes the cake as one of her sexiest photoshoots to date.

Kim landing the cover comes on the heels of her announcement that she is launching SKIMS Swim. The mother-of-four took to social media to post a slew of sexy photos of herself rocking bikinis from the new line, which launched on March 18.

Kim looked fabulous in the swimsuits which included a tan two-piece featuring a scoop neck top with matching high-rise bottoms. Another photo pictured Kim in the ocean wearing a pair of high-waisted teal biker shorts with a matching, strapless bandeau top.

Other swimsuits she modeled included a pair of brown tie-side string bikini bottoms with a cropped short sleeve top and massive gold hoops, a plunging teal triangle bikini with matching tie-side string bottoms, and a sexy black cutout one-piece that had a low-cut scoop neckline with massive cutouts around the bodice and waist.

More From Our Partners

ad