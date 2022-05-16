Kim Kardashian Slays In Plunging Nude Bikini & More For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Cover: Photos

Another day, another cover for Kim Kardashian who just graced Sports Illustrated Swim. The 41-year-old is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit, so it’s no surprise that she landed this prestigious gig. On the cover, Kim showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves.

In another photo, Kim rocked a black leather triangle SKIMS bikini with a pair of leather Balenciaga pants while getting on a motorcycle. Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of SKIMS swimsuits including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a TRIANGL bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.

When it comes to Kim, there’s one thing for sure – she is not shy about showing off her amazing body, so it’s only right that they chose her for this issue. Whether she’s flaunting her body in a bikini on social media or posing in her lingerie brand, SKIMS, she is always bringing the heat. While we get to see Kim in swimsuits often, her SI cover definitely takes the cake as one of her sexiest photoshoots to date.

View Related Gallery KarJenners Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Kendall & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim landing the cover comes on the heels of her announcement that she is launching SKIMS Swim. The mother-of-four took to social media to post a slew of sexy photos of herself rocking bikinis from the new line, which launched on March 18.

Kim looked fabulous in the swimsuits which included a tan two-piece featuring a scoop neck top with matching high-rise bottoms. Another photo pictured Kim in the ocean wearing a pair of high-waisted teal biker shorts with a matching, strapless bandeau top.

Other swimsuits she modeled included a pair of brown tie-side string bikini bottoms with a cropped short sleeve top and massive gold hoops, a plunging teal triangle bikini with matching tie-side string bottoms, and a sexy black cutout one-piece that had a low-cut scoop neckline with massive cutouts around the bodice and waist.