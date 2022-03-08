Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless With No Makeup On In A Sexy Cutout Swimsuit – Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning when she went completely makeup-free while wearing a cutout swimsuit in a slew of sexy new photos.

Kim Kardashian always looks fabulous no matter what she does but her latest photos may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old mother of four looked stunning when she went completely makeup-free, showing off her gorgeous, bare face. As for her hair, Kim had it down and damp in natural, salty beach waves

Kim posted a bunch of photos with the caption, “Vitamin Sea.” In the photos, Kim rocked a high-neck tan one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on the chest, revealing ample cleavage, as well as the waist. She styled her outfit with a massive silver geometric choker necklace and matching bangles.

Kim is always showing off her figure in sexy outfits whether it’s a swimsuit, lingerie, or just a skintight outfit. Just the other day, Kim attended a Revolve event in Los Angeles when she threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

Meanwhile, right before that, Kim was at fashion week in Europe when she slayed all of her looks. One of our favorites was her Syren Latex Custom Black Turtleneck Latex Dress which featured a turtleneck and a tight pencil skirt that made it a bit hard for her to walk. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather gloves, rectangular sunglasses, and boots.

Aside from this look, Kim wore an oversized gold leather Prada jumpsuit that was unbuttoned all the way down to her waist revealing her tiny waist and toned abs. Underneath the one-piece, she rocked a plunging black V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top that put her ample cleavage on display.