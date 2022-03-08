See Pics

Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless With No Makeup On In A Sexy Cutout Swimsuit – Photos

kim kardashian
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner goes to the gym in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Feb 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian was seen leaving Dave & Buster's with North West and Saint West. Kim cut a low key outfit sporting black and checkered vans slip ons. 28 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: PG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809297_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian makes sure that she is wearing a mask as she leaves a clothing store in Hollywood, Ca with her friend Fai Khadra Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5197863 121120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning when she went completely makeup-free while wearing a cutout swimsuit in a slew of sexy new photos.

Kim Kardashian always looks fabulous no matter what she does but her latest photos may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old mother of four looked stunning when she went completely makeup-free, showing off her gorgeous, bare face. As for her hair, Kim had it down and damp in natural, salty beach waves

Kim posted a bunch of photos with the caption, “Vitamin Sea.” In the photos, Kim rocked a high-neck tan one-piece swimsuit that was cut out on the chest, revealing ample cleavage, as well as the waist. She styled her outfit with a massive silver geometric choker necklace and matching bangles.

Kim is always showing off her figure in sexy outfits whether it’s a swimsuit, lingerie, or just a skintight outfit. Just the other day, Kim attended a Revolve event in Los Angeles when she threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

Meanwhile, right before that, Kim was at fashion week in Europe when she slayed all of her looks. One of our favorites was her Syren Latex Custom Black Turtleneck Latex Dress which featured a turtleneck and a tight pencil skirt that made it a bit hard for her to walk. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather gloves, rectangular sunglasses, and boots.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian In Bikinis: See Pics Of Reality Queen In Sexy Swimwear Looks

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Aside from this look, Kim wore an oversized gold leather Prada jumpsuit that was unbuttoned all the way down to her waist revealing her tiny waist and toned abs. Underneath the one-piece, she rocked a plunging black V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top that put her ample cleavage on display.