Kanye West Can’t Move His Kids Away From Kim Kardashian But Can Attend Their Birthday Parties

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, are legally done and over. But their family of six will continue to function, as they coparent kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and share joint legal custody. And in documents obtained by HollywoodLife on November 29, a few notable details emerged, including the fact that the famously mercurial rapper won’t be able to move his children away from their mother’s Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, but he will be able to attend their birthday parties — with some conditions.

In the finalized documents, it’s noted that until the minor children are of age, “neither parent shall move the Minor Child’s residences more than 60 miles from the existing residences in Hidden Hills, California, without first obtaining the written agreement of the other party or an order of the court.” That means that Kanye won’t be able to transplant his children to his lavish $14 million Wyoming ranch without going through some legal hoops.

And Ye, who will now pay the Kardashians star $200,000 per month in child support, will also be allowed to attend his kids’ birthday celebrations — but only if both parties agree. “The parties both shall have access to the Minor Children on special days like birthdays and, if they should both choose, they can celebrate together,” the documents stipulate. In a high-profile family feud back in January, Kanye accused his in-laws of not “allowing” him to know where Chicago’s fourth birthday was being held.

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said at the time, per TMZ. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.” However, the rapper made his way to the event and was seen at the party via an Instagram story posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. In the clip, he was observed chatting with his former mother-in-law with Kris Jenner, 67.

In a later social media exchange in October, former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, 38, challenged the birthday party narrative, but Ye fired back calling the family “liars” and leveling an accusation that they “basically kidnapped Chicago” for the birthday party. He then accused them of also attempting to thwart his attendance at a party for Psalm. “Y’all also threw a party before Psalm’s birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online,” he wrote.

It’s also worth noting that Kanye had trouble moving past the split, and repeatedly dropped not so subtle hints that he wanted his family back. In any case, and in the statement that perhaps matters most, the final divorce lays out that the former couple will coparent their children in good faith. “In exercising joint legal custody, the parties shall consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the Minor Children’s health, education, and welfare,” the docs state.