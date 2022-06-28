North West Goes Tubing With Her Friends While Camping For 9th Birthday Party: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated her oldest child North West‘s 9th birthday in style! The Kardashians star shared a new post that included several photos and video clips of a camp-themed party she had for the adorable little girl, whose special day was on June 15, and her friends. The set up included balloons, camp-like tent beds, and even a private jet decked out to look like a campground, and the activities ranged from hiking to ziplining and tubing on the water.

“🪵 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🪵,” Kim captioned the epic post, which received a lot of compliments from fans. “I wish I was a kid again,” one fan wrote while another called the party “awesome.” A third shared, “I wish I was friends with North” and a fourth pointed out that it was “the coolest birthday ever.”

Before Kim shared pics and videos from North’s birthday party, she made headlines for reuniting with North’s dad, Kanye West, at a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, CA. The proud parents, who split last year, sat and intensely watched North playing the popular sport and were reportedly seen speaking to each other “a few times” throughout the game. Other than that, they hadn’t “made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else,” a source told TMZ.

View Related Gallery Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of North West, Dream, Saint & More Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights New York City, NY - Kim Kardashian heads to Cipriani for dinner with her kids after a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When she’s not attending North’s activities and birthday parties, Kim is getting attention for spending time with her other three kids, who include Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. She brought along her sons to her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and made a memorable moment when she lightheartedly scolded them for “making so much noise” during the filming. “Guys! Guys, can you stop?” she said to them as the audience laughed. “This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

The camera then showed the tots sitting in seats near the stage with Kim’s pal Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Remi. As they continued to be noisy, Kim continued to hilariously say, “Guys seriously you’ve gotta go.” Jimmy also tried to help by saying, “They can go back if you don’t feel like being out here. It’s fine.”