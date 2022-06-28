North West Goes Tubing With Her Friends While Camping For 9th Birthday Party: Watch

Kim Kardashian shared several photos and videos from North West's extravagant outdoor birthday party, which included a camp theme and an impressive sleep set up.

By:
June 28, 2022 4:35PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Kim Kardashian and North West leave JoJo Siwa's house in Los Angeles. JoJo and the West girls are collaborating as it has been announced that North will be appearing in the singer's upcoming video. Shot on 03/27/18.Pictured: JoJo Siwa, North WestBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - North West pokes her tongue out to photographers in North London as they leave a Sushi restaurant . Kanye found the incident amusing and covered her mouth laughing!Pictured: North West, Kanye WestBACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MJ Pictures / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
North West Yeezy show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Image Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated her oldest child North West‘s 9th birthday in style! The Kardashians star shared a new post that included several photos and video clips of a camp-themed party she had for the adorable little girl, whose special day was on June 15, and her friends. The set up included balloons, camp-like tent beds, and even a private jet decked out to look like a campground, and the activities ranged from hiking to ziplining and tubing on the water.

“🪵 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🪵,” Kim captioned the epic post, which received a lot of compliments from fans. “I wish I was a kid again,” one fan wrote while another called the party “awesome.” A third shared, “I wish I was friends with North” and a fourth pointed out that it was “the coolest birthday ever.”

Before Kim shared pics and videos from North’s birthday party, she made headlines for reuniting with North’s dad, Kanye West, at a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, CA. The proud parents, who split last year, sat and intensely watched North playing the popular sport and were reportedly seen speaking to each other “a few times” throughout the game. Other than that, they hadn’t “made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else,” a source told TMZ.

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West during a previous outing. (IPA / SplashNews.com)

When she’s not attending North’s activities and birthday parties, Kim is getting attention for spending time with her other three kids, who include Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. She brought along her sons to her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and made a memorable moment when she lightheartedly scolded them for “making so much noise” during the filming. “Guys! Guys, can you stop?” she said to them as the audience laughed. “This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

The camera then showed the tots sitting in seats near the stage with Kim’s pal Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Remi. As they continued to be noisy, Kim continued to hilariously say, “Guys seriously you’ve gotta go.” Jimmy also tried to help by saying, “They can go back if you don’t feel like being out here. It’s fine.”

