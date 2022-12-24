North West, 9, Hilariously Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian Promoting SKIMs: Watch

North West, 9, is a total TikTok savage! The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to her TikTok page on Dec. 23 to share a hilarious video poking fun at her famous mom. In the clip, North uses a face filter to make herself appear angry while mouthing along to audio of Kim. The audio features Kim promoting some of her SKIMs clothing. North makes hilarious faces as she mocks her mother saying, “How cute?!” and more in the video.

Luckily, Kim is totally in on the joke. North shares her TikTok account with Kim, and the page is managed by the reality star, so nothing is posted without her approval. The nine-year-old is totally already slaying the social media game, though, just like her mama!

In another recent TikTok, North’s younger brother, Psalm West, 3, was the victim of her hijinks. North literally drew on Psalm’s skin while he was sleeping, and then posted the video on her page for everyone to see the prank. Psalm was completely oblivious as he enjoyed his nap in the quick clip. In another TikTok, North pranked Kim by using a filter to make it look like her eyebrows had been shaved off.

While North’s personality is a lot like her dad’s, she takes after her mom in a lot of ways, too. North has already developed a love for makeup, just like Kim. She also seems to love fashion, and even accompanied Kim to Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. North had her own custom outfits made for the trip and stepped out to show off her unique sense of style on multiple occasions throughout the week.

In addition to her love of fashion and beauty, though, North is also an athlete. She plays basketball and Kim and Kanye are often seen attending her games. Despite their Feb. 2021 breakup and Kanye’s erratic behavior, the two have amicably shown up at events for their children in recent months.