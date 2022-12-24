North West, 9, Hilariously Mocks Mom Kim Kardashian Promoting SKIMs: Watch

Kim Kardashian was the victim of mockery in North West's latest TikTok video, as the 9-year-old mouthed along to one of her mom's SKIMs promos.

December 24, 2022
north west kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and daughter North West take off from the set of a photoshoot in Milan. Kim rocks an off-the-shoulder look as she dons a satin robe for the occasion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @Lucasgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian leaves her hotel in Milan and arrives at Dolce and Gabbana headquarters for media day with her daughter North, both wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @Lucasgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

North West, 9, is a total TikTok savage! The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to her TikTok page on Dec. 23 to share a hilarious video poking fun at her famous mom. In the clip, North uses a face filter to make herself appear angry while mouthing along to audio of Kim. The audio features Kim promoting some of her SKIMs clothing. North makes hilarious faces as she mocks her mother saying, “How cute?!” and more in the video.

Luckily, Kim is totally in on the joke. North shares her TikTok account with Kim, and the page is managed by the reality star, so nothing is posted without her approval. The nine-year-old is totally already slaying the social media game, though, just like her mama!

kim kardashian north west
Kim and North at Paris Fashion Week. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

In another recent TikTok, North’s younger brother, Psalm West, 3, was the victim of her hijinks. North literally drew on Psalm’s skin while he was sleeping, and then posted the video on her page for everyone to see the prank. Psalm was completely oblivious as he enjoyed his nap in the quick clip. In another TikTok, North pranked Kim by using a filter to make it look like her eyebrows had been shaved off.

While North’s personality is a lot like her dad’s, she takes after her mom in a lot of ways, too. North has already developed a love for makeup, just like Kim. She also seems to love fashion, and even accompanied Kim to Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. North had her own custom outfits made for the trip and stepped out to show off her unique sense of style on multiple occasions throughout the week.

In addition to her love of fashion and beauty, though, North is also an athlete. She plays basketball and Kim and Kanye are often seen attending her games. Despite their Feb. 2021 breakup and Kanye’s erratic behavior, the two have amicably shown up at events for their children in recent months.

