North West Draws All Over Brother Psalm’s Face In New Holiday Prank Video: Watch

North West is at it again! Just days after pranking her mom Kim Kardashian, 42, in a brow-shaving stunt, the precocious 9-year-old again took to TikTok on Dec 20 with another hilarious trick on brother Psalm, 3. In the 15 second video clip, aspiring makeup artist North used a KKW liquid eyeliner to draw a silly mustache, goatee, and eye circles on a soundly sleeping Psalm as “Let It Snow” by Dean Martin played in the background. North’s brother seemed completely oblivious to the elfin fun, clad in green pajamas and snuggled in for a long winter’s nap. “Elf on the shelf ha ha,” North playfully captioned the clip.

North’s holiday mischief isn’t the first time she’s had a little fun with makeup. Her mom, who has previously talked about her eldest daughter’s interest in special effects makeup, says North’s affinity for the art once caused quite a scene. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” Kim told Allure in a July video interview.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer … and she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.” When Kim left to take the kids to school the next day, a housekeeper arrived to a terrifying sight.

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene,” the SKIMS beauty recalled. “I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.”

North doesn’t appear to have abandoned that pursuit. On December 11, she posted two videos featuring a horror movie worthy special effects makeup job, including a step-by-step clip that showed the process.