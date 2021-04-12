North West, 7, Expertly Creates A Fake Scar On Her Face With Special Effects Makeup — Pic

Kim Kardashian’s ‘creative baby,’ North West, showed off her talent for special effects makeup by creating a scar on the side of her face! Check out the final result.

North West is quickly showing that she is an expert makeup artist just like the ladies in her family! The sweet seven-year-old was photographed by her adoring mom, Kim Kardashian, in an April 11 post the SKIMS mogul, 40, shared to Instagram. In the snap, North rocked a pink stripe across the bridge of her nose, and created a horrifyingly realistic scar on her left cheek using special effects makeup!

Kim’s darling little girl, whom she shares with soon-to-be ex Kanye West, seriously outdid herself with this makeup job, and her mom couldn’t have been prouder! “My creative baby,” Kim began the caption to her post. “North was testing out some make up [SIC] looks she thinks I should do for some shoots. She also was testing out special effects make up [SIC] tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!”

This isn’t the first time that North has shown her skill with makeup. In fact, back in November 2020, North got a new job as La La Anthony‘s new makeup artist, giving her mom’s BFF a totally soft glam look, which La La loved. Kim has always been proud of her eldest, and recently she’s simply gushed about her on Instagram.

Prior to her latest post, featuring North with her special effects makeup on, Kim took to Instagram on April 9 and shared a series of images from her family’s little getaway. In the pics, Kim and North were captured positively beaming and goofing off with one another as North slid off of Kim’s knee! The two giggled and laughed and looked like the had a total blast in their sweet mother-daughter bonding moment.

There’s no denying just how proud Kim is of her little ones — including son Saint West, 5, daughter Chicago West, 3, and son Psalm West, 1. She absolutely loves to gush about her youngsters in interviews and on social media, and fans cannot get enough of seeing her clear pride and joy in her family! We cannot wait to see what the mother-of-four shares next.