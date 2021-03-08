Watch

Kim Kardashian Sobs Amidst Kanye West Divorce In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer: ‘I Feel Like A Loser’

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
Kim and Kanye West on date night at Cafe Habana in Malibu, CA
A new preview for the final season of ‘KUWTK’ shows Kim Kardashian hysterically crying to sister Kendall Jenner. The emotional clip comes a few weeks after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is seen crying in a new super teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians  — airing on March 18 on E!. Just after the one-minute mark, the trailer cuts to  he SKIMS founder, 40, who’s sitting down on a bed while hysterically crying. “I feel like a f–king loser,” she says to sister Kendall Jenner, who appears to tear up about whatever the two are discussing.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in LA on February 9, 2020. (Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While it’s unclear why Kim is sobbing, the March 8-released preview comes amid her divorce with Kanye West. On February 19, Kim filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Kimye would’ve celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014, two years after they began dating.

According to the divorce documents, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, Additionally, Kim did not appear to list a date of separation in the court documents. So far, the split seems to be pretty amicable — so much, that Kim has been sporting her ex’s Yeezy sneakers on social media following the divorce news.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West with daughter North West and son Saint West in New York City. (Photo credit: MEGA)

It’s unclear if Kim will address her marriage and eventual divorce with Kanye in the farewell season of KUWTK. Though, this could be our first look at the downfall of Kimye. The super teaser is narrated by Kim herself, who puts an emphasis on the fact that the famous family shares everything — good and traumatic.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!