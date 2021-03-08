Kim Kardashian Sobs Amidst Kanye West Divorce In New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer: ‘I Feel Like A Loser’

A new preview for the final season of ‘KUWTK’ shows Kim Kardashian hysterically crying to sister Kendall Jenner. The emotional clip comes a few weeks after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is seen crying in a new super teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — airing on March 18 on E!. Just after the one-minute mark, the trailer cuts to he SKIMS founder, 40, who’s sitting down on a bed while hysterically crying. “I feel like a f–king loser,” she says to sister Kendall Jenner, who appears to tear up about whatever the two are discussing.

While it’s unclear why Kim is sobbing, the March 8-released preview comes amid her divorce with Kanye West. On February 19, Kim filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Kimye would’ve celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014, two years after they began dating.

According to the divorce documents, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, Additionally, Kim did not appear to list a date of separation in the court documents. So far, the split seems to be pretty amicable — so much, that Kim has been sporting her ex’s Yeezy sneakers on social media following the divorce news.

It’s unclear if Kim will address her marriage and eventual divorce with Kanye in the farewell season of KUWTK. Though, this could be our first look at the downfall of Kimye. The super teaser is narrated by Kim herself, who puts an emphasis on the fact that the famous family shares everything — good and traumatic.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!