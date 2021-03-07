Kanye West Has Completely Moved ‘Out’ Of Calabasas Home He Once Shared With Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is ‘not staying’ at the home he shared with Kim Kardashian ‘even when he comes to visit the kids’ after she filed for divorce last month.

Kanye West, 43, is no longer calling the house he once lived in with Kim Kardashian, 40, and their four kids, “home.” The rapper is “100% out” of the Calabasas mansion after his wife filed for divorce on Feb. 19, according to one source, and the latter is even “having fun” with all the extra space she now has.

“ Kanye is 100% out of the house and not staying there even when he comes to visit the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He doesn’t need anything there anymore. When he’s been in LA, he’s been staying with music producer friends.”

Psalm, 1, and although Kim Kanye does FaceTime with them often,” the source explained. The parents plan to co-parent their kids, North , 7, Saint , 5, Chicago , 3, and, 1, and although Kim requested they share joint physical and legal custody, she has reportedly been spending more time with the kids recently. “Kim is the main caretaker for these children and has been having them primarily, butdoes FaceTime with them often,” the source explained.

After the “Jesus Walks” creator made headlines for moving 500 pairs of sneakers and other things out of their home just a couple of weeks before Kim filed the paperwork for their divorce, it’s clear to see there must be a lot of new space and it’s apparently prompting Kim to redecorate. “Kim has been doing a lot of reorganizing and redecorating of their home,” the insider said. “It’s turned into a warehouse of all of her brands now with the extra space.”

“She wasted no time once all of Kanye ‘s things were out,” the insider continued. “Things haven’t changed really because Kanye hasn’t been in the LA home for so long, but she’s utilizing all of the extra space and making it a new home. She’s having fun with it. She loves the home and never had plans to leave it.”