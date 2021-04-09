North West, 7, Looks So Grown Up While Goofing Off In New Vacation Pics With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s heart was so full while being silly with her adorable seven-year-old daughter, North West! See the pics she shared to Instagram from their recent getaway.

Kim Kardashian looked like she had a total blast with her sweet daughter, North West, in a series of cute photographs she posted to Instagram on April 9. The first photo in the carousel post featured Kim hugging North and beaming while her seven-year-old daughter sat on her mom’s knee. The mother-daughter pair looked absolutely precious, with Kim rocking an all-black workout ensemble, complete with Yeezy shoes, and North fashioning a colorful outfit with white Yeezy shoes and her hair worn in long braids.

The second photo seemingly featured a mishap the seven-year-old had, as she slid off her mom’s knee! Fortunately, Kim was right there to catch her eldest daughter, and held onto her tightly while the two seemingly giggled. The final three images in the post featured the twosome smiling happily as they enjoyed their fun family getaway. Kim sweetly caption the photos with a simple black heart emoji.

Kim appeared to have an incredibly fun and relaxing time with her little ones during her vacation. Just days before sharing this recent set of photos, Kim took to Instagram and posted a series of images featuring the SKIMS mogul, 40, in a little black bikini, emerging from the crystal blue water that she dubbed the “Blue Lagoon.” Kim also shared a few photos of herself with little North swimming around together!

There’s absolutely no question that Kim adores her mini-me daughter. The two have been spending a lot of quality time together, especially as Kim and Kanye West continue to maneuver their divorce proceedings. Fortunately, North appears to be having quite a lot of fun with her mom, and Kim showed her fans and Instagram followers what she was up to with North for St. Patrick’s Day.

Kim and her youngsters set up a fun little “leprechaun trap” on March 16, just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. It was so fun for fans to see how creative the youngsters got, and an even greater joy to see Kim join the festivities and gush about her little ones. We cannot wait to see what these two get up to next!