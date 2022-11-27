Kim Kardashian Sizzles As She Models Nude Pantyhose From SKIMS In Sexy New Video

Kim Kardashian, 42, promoted her SKIMS shapewear in one of her latest Instagram posts, which the company tagged her in. The beauty was topless while sitting on her knees and wore nude tights, in the new video, and had her hair down. “We only do this twice a year! Sculpting, smoothing Hosiery solutions are on sale for a limited time as part of the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale. @KimKardashian wears the Full Control Hosiery Tight, size S/M, in Sienna,” the caption read.

Once the post was published, Kim’s fans took to the comments section to share their compliments about the look. Some also mentioned that the tights made her look like she was wearing nothing since they blended in so well. Others said they didn’t even realize it was Kim in the video.

“These are so nice!!!” one fan wrote about the SKIMS tights while another called Kim “gorgeous.” A third said the tights were “amazing” and others talked about how “obsessed” they were with SKIMS products. The post went over really well and seemed to positively promote the tights exactly like Kim and the company wanted.

Before Kim posed in her SKIMS, she got attention for recently creating fun TikTok videos with her oldest daughter North, 9. In one of them, she was doing North’s hair when she suddenly backed up and jokingly gave her sass. The doting mom acted surprised at first but then couldn’t help but laugh at her mini me. Another video showed them acting out lyrics to “Why You Asking All Them Questions” by Spoken Reasons as they hung out in casual yet stylish outfits.

When Kim’s not spending time with her kids, she’s attending events and looking incredible. This past summer, she went to Paris Fashion Week shows and wore various memorable looks that made a lasting impression. One of them included a camouflaged top and neon green pants with matching pointy boots. She also had her hair down and wore futuristic-looking sunglasses as she walked by onlookers.