Kris Jenner Disguises Khloe Kardashian & Kylie’s Baby Boys’ Names In Elf On The Shelf Display

Kris Jenner is feeling festive with her Elf on the Shelf display! Even though she put all of her grandkids' names on each elf, she made sure to conceal Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's baby boy's names.

November 29, 2022
Proud grandma Kris Jenner, 67, is not going to be caught slipping up on revealing her newest grandkids‘ names. When she took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 28, to show off her Elf on the Shelf display, each elf had her grandchildren’s names – except for two of them. The Kardashians star made sure to carefully disguise the names of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn sons. For the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s newborn, Kris opted for writing, “Baby Boy Webster.” And for new momma Koko, she wrote, “Baby Boy Thompson.”

The display included a plethora of miniature elves in Christmas outfits, and there was even one labeled “Lovey”, which is what Kris prefers to be called, rather than Grandma. “Thank you so much @elfontheshelf!!!”, the momager captioned the adorable video, along with a Christmas tree and heart emoji. Of course, many fans took to the comments section of a fan repost of the video to discuss the concealing of the children’s names. “Not me trying to figure out the name of the new babies and like always Kris is 10 step further,” one admirer wrote. Another chimed in, “They really went out the way to put Baby Boy Webster & Thompson, I bet you they got the real names somewhere out the cameras view.”

Earlier that night, the 67-year-old also took to her Instagram Story to repost Khloe’s post of a set of Judith Leiber bedazzled clutch purses (see photo here). The purses included an alien for Kim Kardashian, 42, a gold bucket of cash for Khloe, a Doberman for Kendall Jenner, 27, a Santa Claus for Kris, a lightening bolt for Kylie, and a plate of sushi for Kourtney Kardashian, 43. Kris also showed off a gift from Burt’s Bees that included a set of cozy Christmas pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner take a stroll with baby True.

It is no surprise that Lovey opted to hide Kylie and Khloe’s son’s names, as neither of the two beauties have revealed their babies’ names this year. The 25-year-old welcomed her second son with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31, on Feb. 2, while Khloe welcomed her bundle of joy on Aug. 5. The Good American founder welcomed her son with her on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson, 31, via surrogate.

Although the makeup maven did first reveal her son’s name was Wolf, she later said that it is his legal name, but that’s not his permanent name. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told the The Late Late Show with James Corden “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.” As mentioned above, this is the brunette beauty’s second child with the rapper, as they welcomed their daughter, Stormi, 4, in 2018. Koko also welcomed her daughter, True, 4, in April of that same year. This brings the total of grandchildren Kris has to a whopping 12 little KarJenner babies!

