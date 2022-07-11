North West’s Prank On Kim Kardashian Was Mistaken For A ‘Murder Scene’: ‘It Was Bad’

North West doesn’t do anything halfway, and it’s safe to say her latest effort freaked at least one person right out! Kim Kardashian, 41, said the precocious tot, 9, took her talent for special effects makeup all the way with a recent prank. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” Kim, told Allure in a hilarious new video interview.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer … and she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.” While an exhausted Kim attempted to tidy up the gore, it apparently wasn’t enough, and a housekeeper arrived the next day to a terrifying sight after she left to take the kids to school.

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene,” Kim recounted during the interview. “I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.”

View Related Gallery Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of North West, Dream, Saint & More Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Paris, FRANCE - Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable figure as she heads to dinner with daughter North matching black Balenciaga ensemble. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

While the incident may have been jarring for some, it couldn’t have been too much of a surprise for Kim. North has been experimenting with special effects makeup at least a year now. Back in April 2021, Kim posted a pic of then seven-year-old North sporting a self-applied makeup scar that reached from the bridge of her nose to her left cheek.

“My creative baby,” Kim captioned the since-deleted Instagram post. “North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots. She also was testing out special effects make up tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!”

And North’s creativity doesn’t just apply to makeup. The opinionated young fashionista also been styling herself for high profile outings with mom — like her latest appearance during Paris Fashion Week. It’s something that, according to a source close to the Kardashians, her parents Kim and Kanye West, 45, encourage. “Fashion’s in North’s blood, she’s been running around Kanye’s design studios and seeing her dad immersed in that world forever and he’s always encouraged her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in July. “It won’t surprise anyone if North ends up with her own line soon, she’s already very passionate about it.”