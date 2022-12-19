North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian By ‘Shaving Off’ Her Eyebrows: Watch

North West, 9, and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 42, are always up for making silly videos on TikTok, and on Dec. 18, Northie proved her prank video was the best one so far. “The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha,” the preteen captioned the clip of her pretending to shave off the SKIMS founder‘s eyebrows. North used the “Thin Brows” filter to create the look, but her mom was not amused. Kim was sleeping when her eldest daughter asked her to “wake up,” only to see her fake thin eyebrows. “North this is not funny!”, the mom-of-four exclaimed.

The clip was so funny that some of The Kardashians star’s fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. “idk if norths tiktok with kim and the eyebrow shaper was staged, but I’m rolllllinggggg,” one admirer wrote. However, some people were not convinced that the clip was real. “So staged,” one online hater wrote.

Sunday was clearly filled with many mother-and-daughter TikTok videos, as the nine-year-old posted a clip of her dancing while the reality star took a phone call in bed. Kimmy and North then recorded themselves while in her mom’s lavish bathroom using a funny face filter. The two beauties simply captioned the funny post, “Oops.” As mentioned above, the weekend of fun comes just three days after North and the billionaire declared they are “best friends” in a sweet TikTok on Dec. 16.

“Best friends for life,” they captioned the TikTok video. Kim rocked a lush black SKIMS pajamas set, while her daughter looked like her mini-me in an oversized SKIMS plaid pajama set. “Yeah, that’s my twinnem / Go best friend, we killin’ ’em,” the song on the clip sounded off.

In addition, on Dec. 17, Kim became North’s test subject once more when they created a Wednesday inspired video with North posing as Thing (the hand) from the hit Netflix show. They also added Lady Gaga‘s song “Bloody Mary” to the post, which is the song that has gone viral 10 years after its release due to the TikTok trend. It’s nice to see the 42-year-old having some much-deserved fun with her daughter, as she has recently finalized and settled her divorce with rapper Kanye West, 45, on Nov. 29. The pair share four kids: Saint, 7, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 3, and North. Ye and Kim were married from May 2014 until their legal separation in March.