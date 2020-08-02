Watch
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless While Modeling Her Comfy New SKIMS Pajamas — Watch

Kim Kardashian arrives at her DASH store in West Hollywood, CA. Kim channels the Matrix in her long leather trench-coat and shades while wearing items from Yeezy Season 6. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1655553 070218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mother, Reality Star, Entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, kills it in a fresh-face as she steps out for errands in a noir colored fit. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian leaves a Calabasas office in a revealing top, sweatpants and a pair of Adidas Yeezys. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to show off a video of herself wearing a gray pair of pajamas from her popular SKIMS line and called them ‘the best pajamas in the entire world’

Kim Kardashian, 39, was a gorgeous sight to see when she modeled a pair of gray SKIMS pajamas in one of her Instagram story videos on Aug. 1. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was filming herself with her phone while walking up to a mirror in her home and talking to her fans about the night wear choice, which included a loose long-sleeved button-down top and matching loose pants. She also had her long locks down and looked incredible.

View this post on Instagram

@Skims Pajamas!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Updates (@kimkardashiansnap) on

“OK guys, who has tried our SKIMS pajamas?” she asks fans in the video. “They’re literally the best pajamas in the entire world. They’re so stretchy and amazing and super cute and high waisted but really stretchy and they’re amazing. I literally live in SKIMS pajamas. If I’m home, I’m wearing out pajamas.”

Kim’s latest video comes just two days after she wowed in a glamorous video that promoted her other business, KKW Beauty. In the clip, she is sitting in a car while wearing a black plunging tank top and flaunts a full face of gorgeous makeup from the cosmetics line. She is also wearing a gold cross necklace and needs no words to make a point.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looking amazing at a previous public outing. (MEGA)

Kim’s most recent social media posts show her in a happier state than she seemed to be in after she flew out to Wyoming to be with her husband Kanye West, 43, for a few days last week. Cameras captured a tense moment between the couple as they had a conversation in a car and Kim was even in tears at one point. She eventually flew back home to Los Angeles by herself on July 28 as the rapper continues to make music at his Wyoming ranch.

All eyes have been on Kim and Kanye ever since he went on a Twitter rant last month and posted tweets that contained personal issues, including an admission of trying to divorce Kim in the past. Kim later released her own supportive statement about Kanye’s bipolar disorder and he eventually deleted the tweets and apologized.