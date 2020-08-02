Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to show off a video of herself wearing a gray pair of pajamas from her popular SKIMS line and called them ‘the best pajamas in the entire world’

Kim Kardashian, 39, was a gorgeous sight to see when she modeled a pair of gray SKIMS pajamas in one of her Instagram story videos on Aug. 1. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was filming herself with her phone while walking up to a mirror in her home and talking to her fans about the night wear choice, which included a loose long-sleeved button-down top and matching loose pants. She also had her long locks down and looked incredible.

“OK guys, who has tried our SKIMS pajamas?” she asks fans in the video. “They’re literally the best pajamas in the entire world. They’re so stretchy and amazing and super cute and high waisted but really stretchy and they’re amazing. I literally live in SKIMS pajamas. If I’m home, I’m wearing out pajamas.”

Kim’s latest video comes just two days after she wowed in a glamorous video that promoted her other business, KKW Beauty. In the clip, she is sitting in a car while wearing a black plunging tank top and flaunts a full face of gorgeous makeup from the cosmetics line. She is also wearing a gold cross necklace and needs no words to make a point.

Kim’s most recent social media posts show her in a happier state than she seemed to be in after she flew out to Wyoming to be with her husband Kanye West, 43, for a few days last week. Cameras captured a tense moment between the couple as they had a conversation in a car and Kim was even in tears at one point. She eventually flew back home to Los Angeles by herself on July 28 as the rapper continues to make music at his Wyoming ranch.

All eyes have been on Kim and Kanye ever since he went on a Twitter rant last month and posted tweets that contained personal issues, including an admission of trying to divorce Kim in the past. Kim later released her own supportive statement about Kanye’s bipolar disorder and he eventually deleted the tweets and apologized.