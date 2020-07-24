Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Haven’t Spoken Much’ Since His Twitter Rants: It’s Been ‘Really Difficult’

Times continue to be difficult for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She’s surrounding herself with loved ones, and is barely speaking with her husband after he claimed he wanted to divorce her.

The communications lines are still down between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, after a roller coaster week where he went on several Twitter rants about his wife and her family, while she explained he was having a bipolar episode. The 39-year-old reality star is holed up at home in Hidden Hills, CA, with her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and sister Kendall Jenner, 24, there to provide support for the mother of four. Meanwhile, Kanye is still hunkered down at his ranch in Wyoming, surrounded by his friends and music industry associates. The couple is barely in contact, as fans are still worried about their marriage, especially after Kanye has mentioned “divorce” several times in recent days.

“Kim is currently in LA while Kanye is in Wyoming. She’s had her mom and Kendall stay over and by her side, but she really doesn’t want to see anyone. This is a really, really difficult time for her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They haven’t spoken much, but she urged Kanye to take down the tweets, which he did. They have had a conversation, but he really wants to be left alone and is hard to get a hold of. The whole situation has everyone sad.”

“Of course Kim has tried to be by Kanye’s side but that’s not what he wants right now and there’s nothing she can do about that,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “All she can do is control her own life and make decisions for what’s best for herself. She feels blessed to have an amazing support system in her family, and is thankful Kanye has true friends who are showing their support for him right now, too.”

Kanye began his Twitter attack on Kim and Kris on July 20, accusing them of trying to send doctors to Wyoming to “lock him up” after he broke down sobbing during his first presidential rally the day prior. He weeped in front of an audience in South Carolina about how he and Kim considered abortion when they found out she was pregnant with their daughter North, 7. Kanye told the rally attendees, “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.” He then wailed “I almost killed my daughter.”

The next night Kanye accused Kim and Kris of trying to “lock” him up in a series of tweets, which he later deleted. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” Kanye wrote, referring to Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble as “calmye.” Ye went on to add, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out [a horror film directed by Jordan Peele] because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.” He later deleted that tweet as well.

Things got bad again the next night, when on July 21 Kanye in another tweet storm claimed he’d been “trying to divorce” Kim ever since she had a hotel meeting with rapper Meek Mill in 2018 about prison reform. He also referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-un,” in comparison to the North Korean dictator. While he took down the tweets, Kim explained on July 22 that Kanye was bipolar and might not mean exactly what he was tweeting.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement.