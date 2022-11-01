Kim Kardashian Stuns In Pure White, Skin Tight Column Dress For SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time after the Halloween festivities slipping into something a little more classy. The fashion maven, 42, took to the official SKIMS Instagram account on Tuesday, November 1, to share a stunning pic in a skintight white column dress. In the jaw dropping photo, which you can SEE HERE, the reality icon and mother of four stood alongside a distinctive white dog statue and hugged a gold column in an opulent house. Kim wore her long, wavy platinum locks down around her shoulders and accessorized with dramatic chandelier earrings and matching bracelets. She went full glam on her cosmetics palette, complimenting pink lips with smokey eyes.

“Sexy. Slightly sparkly. Stunning in every single way,” she captioned the photo. “Set your alarms for the season’s must-have silhouettes coming November 4. @KimKardashian wears the Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress, size XS, in Shimmery Marble.” Kim credited the jaw dropping photo to @philippejarrigeon. The account’s 4.5 million followers were certainly there for the look, and took to the comments thread to gush.

“Obsessed!!! can’t wait to purchase,” commented one, while another wrote, “yup! Getting this one,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji. “This one is screaming my name,” quipped another follower. Yet another fan wrote, “Give it to them Kimberly,” along with flame emojis. Kim’s jaw dropping pic comes after drama with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 45. The rapper and father of her kiddos North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, is dealing with severe backlash. An infamous spate of Anti-Semitic comments left him without former contracts with Balenciaga and Adidas, among others.

The star of Hulu’s The Kardashians, however, has distanced herself from her former husband. After tweeting out support for the Jewish community, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October that she felt Kanye’s words were “vile.” Kim thought it was incredibly important to show her support for the Jewish people for more reasons than one,” the source said. “Of course, she and her kids are friends with a large number of Jewish people, and her kids go to a school with a lot of Jewish kids,” the insider told us. “But Scott [Disick] is also Jewish and Kim knows that Kanye knows that. So she doesn’t get why he would speak so horribly about them. Most importantly, however, is the fact that he’s being disrespectful beyond belief to an entire population and spreading hatred.”