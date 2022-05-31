Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go Jewelry Shopping During Romantic Getaway To London

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, looked like a cozy couple during their latest England outing. The lovebirds were photographed walking around the London area, including Dover Street Market, as they held hands and made their way to Comme des Garcons Jewllery store on May 31. They both didn’t look up at cameras and kept their heads down while walking by onlookers outside, but otherwise, seemed relaxed and happy to be spending quality time together.

Kim wore a white hoodie and silky silver leggings that went over pointy heeled shoes at the bottom and carried a gray coat. She also wore sunglasses as her blonde hair was pulled back into a bun and carried a silver purse over one shoulder. Pete wore a black coat over a black hoodie and green sweatpants. He topped off his look with white sneakers and sunglasses, and kept his hood over his head most of the time.

While in the jewelry store, Kim was seen talking with an employee while looking at pieces on display. They appeared to be engaged in a conversation as she kept looking back at her phone while being helped. It’s unclear if she was looking for something specific or just browsing, but she definitely seemed interested in what they had to offer!

It hasn’t been confirmed if Kim and Pete went to London for a certain reason or if they just wanted to enjoy a getaway, but their visit, which also included a a dinner at The River Cafe on Monday night, comes as the country is preparing for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in a couple of days. The royal is celebrating 70 years of service and many locals are anticipating the exciting event. We’re not sure if Kim and Pete will try and witness any of the planned activities in person, but their outings with just each other already seem to be putting a smile on their faces.

Before their visit to London, Kim and Pete made headlines for sharing a cute kiss in a video the former shared on her Instagram story on May 29. They were looking at the camera while sticking their tongues out before the smooch and appeared to be in a public place with music playing in the background.