See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & North West Wear Matching White Dresses As They Attend Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian North West
SPOT / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* America's favorite family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The whole family dressed in their Sunday Best as they arrived to dine like royalty. Kim appears to be unbothered despite the continuous backlash going on over all social media about her insensitivity to the name and trademark of the name 'Kimono' for her new shareware line. It is good to see Kim lean on family during a time like this. Shot on 06/30/19. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take their two kids Saint and North West at a modeling class in Los Angeles. Kanye carries a cranky Saint as Kim tends to their daughter North and a friend. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian ice skating with North and son Saint at a Christmas party in Thousand Oaks, Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North and son Saint Ref: SPL1640271 231217 Picture by: Brewer / Prahl / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Music Writer

Twinning! Both Kim Kardashian & her 6-year-old daughter North rocked adorable white dresses on June 30 as they supported Kanye West’s Sunday Service event.

Like mother, like daughter? As Kim Kardashian, 38, arrived to Sunday Service on June 30, her daughter North West was right at her heels wearing a strikingly similar white dress. The mother-daughter duo were a vision in all-white as they attended the music-filled bash of Kanye West. Three of their children – North, 6, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1, were in attendance, but it was North who looked like the spitting image of her famous mom. North even accessorized to the max, adding a silver, sparkling clutch to her ensemble. This little lady looked like the ultimate star for her day out!

Kim’s white dress hugged all the right places and the reality star looked beyond stunning for the family outing. Her chic, fitted white dress featured an off the shoulder design and a light, breathable material that was perfect for the warm summer day. Kim made a a statement with a high-ponytail and rocked a pair of clear, PVC thong sandals designed by her hubby Kanye. With a gorgeous white dress herself, little North looked to be the mini-me version of Kim.

Also in attendance was Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who kept it simple in sweats, and her sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was sure to support her brother-in-law as he continued his famed Sunday Service live shows, which he started at the top of the year.

Kim Kardashian North West
SPOT / BACKGRID

Following Sunday Service, Kim and Kanye and the entire family headed out to dinner together. The famous fam were spotted leaving the swanky Beverly Hills hotspot Crustacean together. Then, KimYe headed out together for a star studded bash in the Hollywood Hills. The pair were seen mingling with fellow celeb Brad Pitt at the soiree. These two had quite the eventful day!