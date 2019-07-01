Kim Kardashian & North West Wear Matching White Dresses As They Attend Sunday Service

Twinning! Both Kim Kardashian & her 6-year-old daughter North rocked adorable white dresses on June 30 as they supported Kanye West’s Sunday Service event.

Like mother, like daughter? As Kim Kardashian, 38, arrived to Sunday Service on June 30, her daughter North West was right at her heels wearing a strikingly similar white dress. The mother-daughter duo were a vision in all-white as they attended the music-filled bash of Kanye West. Three of their children – North, 6, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1, were in attendance, but it was North who looked like the spitting image of her famous mom. North even accessorized to the max, adding a silver, sparkling clutch to her ensemble. This little lady looked like the ultimate star for her day out!

Kim’s white dress hugged all the right places and the reality star looked beyond stunning for the family outing. Her chic, fitted white dress featured an off the shoulder design and a light, breathable material that was perfect for the warm summer day. Kim made a a statement with a high-ponytail and rocked a pair of clear, PVC thong sandals designed by her hubby Kanye. With a gorgeous white dress herself, little North looked to be the mini-me version of Kim.

Also in attendance was Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who kept it simple in sweats, and her sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was sure to support her brother-in-law as he continued his famed Sunday Service live shows, which he started at the top of the year.

Following Sunday Service, Kim and Kanye and the entire family headed out to dinner together. The famous fam were spotted leaving the swanky Beverly Hills hotspot Crustacean together. Then, KimYe headed out together for a star studded bash in the Hollywood Hills. The pair were seen mingling with fellow celeb Brad Pitt at the soiree. These two had quite the eventful day!