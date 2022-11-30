Kim Kardashian Shows Off Multiple Christmas Trees Outside Her Bathroom As She Begins To Decorate For Holidays

Kim Kardashian gave a rare peek inside her stunning home as she showed off the start of her holiday decorating. The makeup mogul/reality star appeared in a festive mood as she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to share a clip of her bedroom and bathroom, where she installed a wall of gorgeous Christmas trees outside her floor-to-ceiling windows.

“I am walking into my bedroom and look how magical it is in my bathroom,” Kim began as she narrated the video. “I always have plants out there and there’s a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there but now this is all I see and it’s so beautiful.”

The fun look at her holiday decor comes after she and her ex Kanye West finalized their divorce on Nov. 29, 2022, a source close to the family confirmed to HollywoodLife. Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends.

According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support. As for spousal support, each party waived that in the prenup.

Meanwhile, Kim found herself in a bit of a predicament after Balenciaga, the fashion brand she has worked with in the past, was slammed for its controversial holiday campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM bondage. The label apologized for the advertisements, while Kim said she would be “re-evaluating” her partnership with Balenciaga.

“I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with,” Kim explained on Twitter. “And the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

In an earlier statement, Kim had stated that she was “disgusted and outraged” by the brand’s “disturbing” campaign. “I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kim confirmed. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society.”