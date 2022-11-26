Kim Kardashian & North West Do Each Other’s Hair In Hilarious New TikTok

Kim Kardashian and North West had their TikTok followers laughing on Nov. 25 when they posted a funny new video. The 42-year-old doting mother was doing her oldest child’s hair when she suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard, the song “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.

Kim reacted by stopping and then grinning as she wore what appeared to be a red and white winter-themed long-sleeved one piece. She also had her long blonde hair down and wore minimal, if any, makeup. North, 9, wore a white-t-shirt, and both of them seemed relaxed as they had fun filming the video.

Before Kim and North shared their latest video, they made headlines for an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. During the show, Kim and North were traveling overseas for Paris Fashion Week and were being styled by Olivier Rousteing for the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show. Suddenly, the SKIMS founder gave her mini me some information about how she was conceived.

“[Olivier] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy [Kanye West] wanted for me,” Kim told her daughter. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”

The royal blue dress Kim seemed to be talking about was the one she wore at the Angel Ball in Oct. 2012. Many photographs were taken of her and Kanye, who wore a classic tuxedo, at the event, and she looked radiant. The night took place approximately eight months before North’s birthday in June 2013. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 and the two continue to co-parent North as well as their three other children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.